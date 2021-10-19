Dillon Danis tells his side of the story following bouncer video

Dillon Danis was on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and explained the infamous bouncer story.

In a recent video, Dillon Danis was shown to be in a rear naked choke by a bouncer following an altercation in New Jersey. While Danis has been receiving a lot of hate around the matter, he claims the story wasn’t as it seemed in subsequent reports. Danis then shared his side of the story with Helwani.

“One of my best friends, when I was 13, was getting married down at the shore,” said Danis. “You go to weddings, you’re drinking all day. We’re drinking having a good time, I was the best man, I did my speech.

“I didn’t know we were leaving the place, I thought weddings go on all night but it was like 10 o’clock. So we were like ok, let’s go to the city and he was like, a couple of my family members are at this bar around the corner. Can we just stop there before we go.”

Danis was trying to get into the bar but didn’t have his ID on him so he tried to work around the situation saying “I’m having one drink with my friend and his family and then we’re leaving.”

The bouncer, however, wasn’t impressed. He responded to Danis saying “You think you can do whatever you want, I know who you are.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CrashMMA (@crashmma)

Danis claims the bouncer was the antagonist.

Danis claims that he bouncer didn’t let up and kept ‘going and going.’ Danis explained that he didn’t walk off because he didn’t have his crutches on despite not mentioning how he got there without them.

The event continued to heat up according to Danis as he said, “Now they start talking shit to my friends and everybody and I wasn’t with any fighters or anybody, I was with my brother.”

Danis then claimed that the bar staff also came out and there were nine of them surrounding him with one apparently aggravating Danis.

“One guy keeps tapping me on my head and says what happens if I do touch you.”

Danis quickly answer that question by adding, “a fight ensued.”

“There was a bunch of cops there too, undercover cops and my friend got arrested by undercover cops”

Not all heroes wear capes. You can catch the full interview of Chance the Bouncer, the man that choked out Dillon Danis, on our YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/K8FYCyxyP3 — Call Me Al Show (@CallMeAlShow) September 24, 2021

Police involvement

Danis claimed that people were attempting to take him down but once the police officer said to stop resisting he placed his hands in the air and relaxed.

“The crazy part is like a 300-pound dude… he jumps on my back. I don’t know, it’s from behind so I thought it was a police officer. I’m like, my arms are in the air, why is he not arresting me, what’s going on.”

The man was not a police officer however and Danis claims that he is now in trouble for impersonating one. However, he also claimed that he couldn’t reveal any details as the matter would soon be a legal investigation.

Danis did however reveal that he believes the police are on his side following the matter, also claiming that his jail stint was rather brief.

“All the cops are on my side, I thought that guy was a cop… They put me in for like 20 minutes.”

Danis also repeated his disapproval for the bouncers at the place, saying that reviews of the place accuse the bouncers of groping women and that the bounced in question picks on people who don’t want a fight.

“Everybody trying to celebrate this guy who’s just a big bully. Trying to pick on people who don’t want to fight.”

Whatever the reality of the situation is will hopefully come out as the case goes through the legal system.

