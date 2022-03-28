Daniel Cormier reveals ‘sobering’ reality for Dan Hooker

Daniel Cormier thinks that Dan Hooker has officially reached gatekeeper status.

While Dan Hooker has been a fan favourite and a fighter that’s proved himself in the past, a series of losses could mean that Daniel Cormier is right in saying Hooker’s best days are behind him.

While Hooker has lost four out of his last five fights, the first of those losses occurred in a hard-fought battle with Dustin Poirier, a fight that wouldn’t have indicated to anyone that a downhill descent was inbound.

After a loss to Arnold Allen at UFC London, however, Daniel Cormier believes that Hooker’s chances at a title shot are gone and the rest of his career might not be as long as fans would have hoped for.

“I think we have our answer now as to where Dan Hooker is at in his career and it’s sobering,” said Cormier on ESPN.

“It’s actually sad for a fan favourite like Hooker but we now know that Dan Hooker is on the end tail.”

Dan Hooker reuniting with his daughter after months apart will hit you right in the feels 🥺 (via @danthehangman) pic.twitter.com/OfwCw5JcOa — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 24, 2022

A Gatekeeper

The ‘gatekeeper’ is a title that is given to fighters who don’t have much of a chance of competing at the top level of the game but are still in a division to sort the boys from the men.

“When you start to become the person that is there to uplift the younger talent, the gatekeeper per se, it seems like now he will continue to find himself in those types of matchups.”

While Cormier is most likely right that Hooker will be matched up with fighters that are on the up, there is something worth noting about Hooker’s losses. They all come to top contenders.

A big motivation for Hooker moving down a weight class was the tough competition that exists in the lightweight division. With losses against Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler and Islam Makhachev, Hooker might be facing harsher judgement than he deserves.

The straw that broke the camel’s back for Cormier was a loss at featherweight to Arnold Allen but with 18 wins and one loss that came back in 2014, Allen could be due more respect than he’s been getting up to this point.

While Cormier could be right about Hooker’s career, only time will tell if ‘The Hangman’ really is washed up or if he just needs some easier opponents to build some momentum going forward.

