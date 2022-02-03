Daniel Cormier slams the idea Israel Adesanya will surpass Anderson Silva

Safe to say Anderson Silva will always be the middleweight GOAT to Daniel Cormier

When asked if Israel Adesanya could be considered the GOAT if he beats Robert Whittaker in their rematch, Daniel Cormier got visibly frustrated by the idea that Anderson Silva was being disregarded.

“No dude. Anderson Silva existed… Anderson Silva existed,” said Cormier on ESPN MMA.

Cormier slammed the idea that Adesanya was near the level of Silva yet as recency bias, claiming that the GOAT conversations are too common these days.

“I don’t get this recency bias that fans have. Guys, you can’t just… I think the word GOAT gets thrown around way too easy in fight sports.”

#OnThisDay in 2009 – Anderson Silva made a STATEMENT in his LHW debut 🕷 [ via @UFConThisDay ] pic.twitter.com/PMF3FLmLK5 — UFC (@ufc) August 8, 2021

The Muhammad Ali of MMA

Anderson Silva was undoubtedly a great in the UFC; with his flashy style and top quality movements endearing himself to fans, but Cormier went a step further and compared Silva to another great.

“The only person that doesn’t get passed is Muhammad Ali and there have been really impressive fighters but people recognise what Muhammad Ali was.

“Anderson Silva was to MMA what Muhammad Ali was to boxing. Issy has some work to do to catch Anderson.”

While recency bias might come into play with some boxing fans, who are starting to wonder if Tyson Fury is the new heavyweight GOAT, Silva’s legendary status has Cormier convinced his status is safe.

Anderson Silva knocks out Tito Ortiz in the first round! #SilvaOrtiz pic.twitter.com/HlH0uQSPID — runningmma (@runningmma) September 12, 2021

Having fought Silva at a point where he tried to jump to light heavyweight after potentially passing his peak in the middleweight division, Cormier admitted to being a bit star-struck by the legend opposite him.

“I looked across the Octagon and I knew that I was fighting Anderson at UFC 200 and we did the staredown for the weigh-in and I was like, wow, I’m fighting Anderson Silva.

“We got Brock Lesnar and I’m like, that’s Anderson Silva. It was like the levels just kept going up in terms of appreciation for who he was to the sport of MMA.

“Anderson Silva was the MMA Goat at 185. It will be a long time before someone passes him. ”

Read More About: mma, UFC