Daniel Cormier discusses champions clause in Francis Ngannou’s UFC contract

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe that all hope is lost in keeping Francis Ngannou in the UFC.

Even though most speculation would suggest that Francis Ngannou isn’t likely to renew his contract, Daniel Cormier still believes that there’s time for the heavyweight champion to change his mind.

He said: “Tonight was the last fight on his contract but there is a champions clause in the UFC contract, so, you’ve got to imagine that there will be time for them to try to work through this situation with Francis Ngannou.”

The champions clause can be explained in full in this article from bloodyelbow.com but what it means for Ngannou is that he is no longer compelled to accept another UFC fight in his contract and can instead wait out the next year before moving.

This could be of particular interest if he is looking for a bout with Tyson Fury as it gives him plenty of training time in boxing and allows Fury to take another bout and recover in the meantime.

While this might be exciting for boxing fans, MMA fans might be feeling more like Daniel Cormier.

“You want the baddest heavyweight on the planet in the UFC, in the premier organisation.

“So, all I can do is hope they come to terms.”

An unlikely ending

Cormier was even more impressed as he saw Ngannou showcase his grappling skills for the first time.

“This was the first time that Francis has ever gotten a takedown in a fight.

“He was down two rounds to zero going into round three and he used takedowns and grappling to keep his championship.”

What impressed Cormier so much about this was that it really showed his evolution and gave an insight into Ciryl Gane.

“Francis winning by decision was +1200 (12/1) at the sportsbooks but Francis Ngannou showed his evolution.

“Also, Ciryl Gane, as good as he is, is only 10-0 and really made a fight IQ mistake that ultimately cost him the championship.”

