Daniel Cormier defends Valentina Shevchenko’s status as female fighter of the year

Daniel Cormier defends Valentina Shevchenko’s placement over Rose Namajunas as female fighter of the year

Despite being friends with Rose Namajunas, Daniel Cormier believes that Valentina Shevchenko has rightfully earned her spot atop the list of female MMA fighters.

“We could give the fighter of the year, every year, to Valentina Shevchenko.

“The dominance. When you dominate you should not be punished because you rule over the division with an iron fist.”

Considerations for Rose Namajunas have been strong, with the female champ even earning the support of Cormier’s DC&RC co-host, Ryan Clark, but Cormier can’t see Shevchenko not being the top female fighter.

Punished for her dominance?

After such an impressive run with multiple shows of dominance and no sign of slowing down, Shevchenko’s time seems to have been waiting for that of Amanda Nunes to come to a halt.

“You shouldn’t be punished for your dominance and I think, at times, Valentina has been so good, we almost punish her for doing it and running away from the competition in the way that she does.

“Also, this is the first year that Amanda is not up for fighter of the year, so, guess what? She hasn’t been winning fighter of the year because Amanda’s been winning it every single year. So now that Amanda’s out of there, why doesn’t she get her roses?”

The position is well deserved this year, but for Cormier, it has been a long time coming and while he wouldn’t like to take away from Namajunas’s performances, he couldn’t be happier for Shevchenko.

“She has dominated for years and years and years and it is her year now to stand on top. Could you imagine for all the time she’s been this good, she’s finally the number one pound for pound in female mixed martial arts.

“After all that time, she’s number one pound for pound, finally.”

Read More About: mma, UFC