Daniel Cormier believes Colby Covington isn’t ‘equipped’ for street-feud

“Colby Covington is not that guy…”

On his ESPN show with Ryan Clark, Daniel Cormier discussed the differences between being a ‘street guy’ and not, claiming that Colby Covington was the latter.

Looking at how ill-prepared Covington was for his recent street altercation with Masvidal, Cormier thought that he could shed a little light on where things went wrong for ‘Chaos.’

“I always had people around me that would go, ‘you guys can’t do this now,’ because of where I’m from,” said Cormier explaining why the incident in the Miami restaurant should not have occurred.

“Colby Covington is not a street guy. Colby Covington is a guy that likes to talk and fight. That may have crossed a line and gotten him into a situation that he is not really equipped for.

“That’s why he didn’t have anyone in place with him to make sure it didn’t cross the line.”

Cormier also made sure to clarify that when Covington claims to be the king of Miami, it doesn’t mean he rules the streets.

“Colby’s not a guy that’s looking to be dealing in street things.

“He may talk like it but when he says he’s the king of Miami, he’s saying he’s the best fighter from Miami.”

DC had thoughts on the Covington-Masvidal altercation that happened earlier this week. (via @dc_mma) pic.twitter.com/6S7O9KnbOy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 23, 2022

Taking issue with Masvidal

Having been at the centre of one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history, Cormier may have been the best person to explain where Masvidal went wrong with his actions.

“It’s hard for me to really sit up here and judge Jorge for his actions, being that Jon Jones and I had many altercations that almost ended up in the same way but ultimately, people were able to stop us from taking it to the next level.

“But here’s the thing… A lot of these fights happen prior to the fights happening and we were always very clear… you’ve got 25 minutes.

“That is the only place I’m going to condemn Jorge Masvidal. You had 25 minutes less than two weeks ago to do everything you wanted.”

