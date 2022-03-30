Daniel Cormier backs Jon Jones in latest conflict

What goes around…

While it may be unthinkable to believe that Daniel Cormier would take Jon Jones’ side, Cormier claims that his former rival has every right to take shots at Chael Sonnen at this point in time.

With new details about the hotel incident, where Sonnen allegedly assaulted multiple people, coming out, Jon Jones has found himself in a position to cast judgement on a man who’s never shied away from commenting on Jones’ low points.

“The man that sat up there for years, Chael, has allowed himself to be judged by a man that has truly been just the butt of everyone’s jokes for so long,” said Cormier on his Youtube channel.

“So I asked myself, ‘Guys, are we adults?’ Yes, we are. But in this instance, do I think that Jones would act like one? Absolutely not.

“Is he wrong for not acting like one? Absolutely not.”

While the details of Sonnen’s case are unclear and Cormier is aware of that, he believes that Jones has every right to act the way he is now.

“I’m not surprised that Jones is taking shots at Chael right now because every time that Jones found himself in those issues, and that was a multitude of times, Chael was there to judge,” he added.

Jon Jones had a few things to say about “biggest critic” Chael Sonnen… pic.twitter.com/Uhk3pyRNi5 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 28, 2022

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier

Jones and Cormier had one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history and while Cormier might downplay it now, it was more than ‘a bit personal’ at the time.

“In all the times that I had my issues in the rivalry with Jones, we tried not to be personal.

“At times it got a bit personal and he said he’d go to my house and smack my wife on the ass, and I said nobody wants to smack his wife’s flat ass. We got a bit personal, right? But that’s as far as we went.”

What has changed since their days of competing against each other is that Cormier seems to wish Jones the best these days and really hasn’t decided to kick him at points where he’s been down in life.

“In terms of him and his troubles with the law and everything, I always tried to say, ‘Hey, man. Get better, do right.’ You don’t wish that type of bad on nobody.”

