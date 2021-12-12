“Giving out some f**king money tonight” – Dana White praises “homerun” UFC 269

Dana White admitted that UFC 269 would see an unusually large amount of performance bonuses going to fighters.

With a card that saw many shock results and top-class performances, Dana White admitted that the UFC would be sure to compensate the fighters accordingly.

He said: “Fight of the night was (Pedro) Munhoz and (Dominick) Cruz, performance of the night is (Bruno) Silva, (Tai) Tuivasa, (Kai) Kara, (Julianna) Pena, (Sean) O’Malley and (Charles) Oliveira… Giving out some fucking money tonight.

“In every way that an event could be a home run and be successful, this was. It was an incredible night, the fights were amazing. Huge upsets.”

Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier

The first fight that came to White’s mind was the main event as Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira came out swinging.

“The first round of the main event. I mean those two didn’t feel each other out, they didn’t anything.

“They just came right out and they started going. The first round was incredibly fun, the whole fight was incredible and it was an amazing night.”

With one reporter claiming that many were questioning Oliveira’s heart, White defended Oliveira and laughed the accusations off.

“I’ve never heard any of that stuff, you’ve got to stay off the fucking internet.

“I always thought he was a tough guy who’s had some bumps along the way, same thing with Poirier but like I said at the press conference the other day they’re two blue-collared, hard-working guys that have grinded their way to the top.

“He went in tonight and beat Dustin and Dustin is a very, very tough, durable, well-rounded guy who has had a tonne of experience and it was a big night for Oliveira.”

Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes

In what may have been the bigger shock, Julianna Pena defeated Amanda Nunes at the event.

Speaking of the upset, White said: “Julianna is a person who always believed in herself and believed that she could win this fight if she got it.

“You heard it at the press conference, you heard it in the months leading up to this fight. She did it tonight.”

White believes that the co-main did exactly what it set out to do and proved why fight fans love MMA.

“It’s one of the great things about this sport. It’s what makes this sport so incredible… I mean, how many times have we been at these events where, when the fight’s over, everyone is looking at each other like, holy shit.

“It happens all the time here. It’s really what makes this sport so incredible.”

