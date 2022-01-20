Dana White unsure of Jon Jones heavyweight future

Dana White doesn’t know what to expect next from Jon Jones.

Jon Jones comebacks are always a questionable affair so Dana White remaining sceptical about his future as a heavyweight is nothing out of the ordinary.

With so much changing between each fight he tends to have, Jones’ personal life seems to have put his career on a very strange trajectory.

That being said, Jones’ skills inside the octagon tend to save him a spot in case he decides to return. White is aware of this but doesn’t know if heavyweight is where his future lies.

“I don’t feel confident saying that Jon Jones is next. Not because I think he’s unreliable, it’s because I honestly don’t know what Jon Jones wants to do next,” said White on ESPN MMA.

“I think Jon’s gonna watch this fight and he’ll decide maybe he doesn’t fight at heavyweight. Maybe he goes back and tries to regain the light heavyweight championship. I honestly don’t know the answer to that question.

“After everything plays out on Saturday… there’s just so much going into this fight. It’s all part of the drama, though. It’s all part of what makes this weekend so fun.”

What to expect

White is convinced that Jones will be watching the bout closely and believes that he will have something to say as soon as it’s over, especially after Ciryl Gane said he wants to fight him if he wins

“Here we are again.” “You can’t even get him in Las Vegas for less than 12 hours…” Dana White reacts to the news of Jon Jones’ arrest just hours after he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/qokM50mPyF — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 25, 2021

.

“He’s absolutely sitting back at home watching, seeing how this plays out.

“I think as soon as the fight is over, however this fight ends, whoever wins will probably hear from him on social media.”

While the spectacle of Jones barging into the ring after the fight to face off with the winner sounds appealing, White is well aware that his best option is to keep Jones away from a city where his demons tend to show themselves.

“It’d be great for Jon to be here but I think Jon will probably be better off at home… Jon should watch this one at home.”

