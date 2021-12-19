Dana White on heavyweight plans that could include Jon Jones after latest plea deal

Dana White’s heavyweight division plans for 2022 could include Jon Jones after latest trial updates

With so many top-quality heavyweights in contention for the belt, Dana White will be happy to see that Jon Jones could potentially join their ranks.

While White hasn’t spoken to Jones himself since Jones accepted a plea deal that helped him avoid jail time, White expects that the update hasn’t gone under his team’s radar.

“I have no idea about that,” said White. “I haven’t (spoken to him), no, but I’m sure my people have.”

Jon Jones accepted a plea deal in Las Vegas Justice Court, stemming from a Sept. 24 incident in Las Vegas, according to online court records. Jones originally was charged with felony tampering with a vehicle and misdemeanour domestic battery. 📰 https://t.co/u9XKXOHlXa pic.twitter.com/6fre2folzt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 16, 2021

The Heavyweight division

After Derrick Lewis’ victory over Chris Daukaus, White has multiple fighters who could challenge for the belt.

And while he isn’t certain that Jones is amongst them yet, he has no shortage of potential matchups.

“We don’t have Jon yet, Jon hasn’t said anything but that’s a good problem to have, if there’s so many fights you want to see in the heavyweight division.

“If there’s so many fights that you want to see, It just means that 22 is going to be packed full of great heavyweight championship fights.”

With Lewis back in contention after his latest performance, the possibility of adding him to a Houston card sounded appealing. White clarified that he’d be happy to do so but it would depend on Lewis.

“It’s going to depend on how he feels, obviously, if we go to Houston it would make sense to have Derrick but I don’t know.”

Challenges

With sporting events getting called off due to the resurgence of Covid-19, White hopes that Ciryl Gane will be able to travel over for his bout against Francis Ngannou.

“We have tonnes of concerns going into the end of this year with what’s going on right now.

“Here we are again with college football, NBA, NFL, these guys are all cancelling games and shutting down but what does that mean about travel restrictions and all this stuff but, like I said, we smoked right through, hopefully, what’s the worst of it.

“I’m not worried about it. We’ll figure it out. The one thing we do, we always figure it out.”

Supposing things don’t go according to plan with Gane vs Ngannou, White admitted that Lewis could be a viable replacement.

“Sure, tell him to keep his phone on.”

