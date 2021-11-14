Dana White isn’t happy with Herb Dean

Herb Dean in hot water?

Dana White has offered some advice for Herb Dean as the referee has started to make some controversial calls in recent times.

Following a stoppage that garnered much criticism from fans and pundits alike at UFC Vegas 42, White warned Dean against touching fighters before he’s ready to stop the fight.

“Herb needs to stop touching guys unless the fight’s over. He goes in and grabs him by the waist and then decides oops.

“The good thing about this one was, that fight should have been stopped when he stopped it and you didn’t see Ben jumping up and arguing about it. That fight should have been stopped but he’s got to pull the trigger and stop touching guys.”

White said nothing of Dean’s stoppages being early or late but made sure to warn Dean that he shouldn’t be gun shy and should avoid interfering until the time comes to pull the trigger.

“Don’t touch ’em unless you’re going to stop the fight. When they played it back in slow motion, he’s kind of dancing, like he doesn’t know what to do, if he’s going to jump in or not jump in.

“I like him personally, he’s a nice guy but he’s got to stop touching people until he’s ready to stop the fight.”

Further Criticism

Dana White wasn’t the only person after Herb Dean with some fighters and pundits coming out to complain about Dean’s refereeing.

Aljamain Sterling took to Twitter to vent his frustrations with Dean, saying, “That was SO BAD! Smh! How is the commission still allowing terrible referring? It’s not an easy job, but dude, you can’t play hot potato with stopping fights like that. Because he looked at you? Crazy man”

Another who was quick to call out Dean was Dan Hardy, a man that Dean has had previous issues with. Hardy tweeted “This dude is a liability…” and “Stop the fight” could almost become a @UFC drinking game at this point.”

