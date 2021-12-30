Dana White hails Joe Rogan’s impact on MMA

Dana White’s hugh praise for Joe Rogan

With the UFC bringing mainstream fame to MMA, Dana White and his team have been pivotal in the transformation. Joe Rogan, in particular, has done well for himself and White was keen to emphasize why.

“Another guy who deserves a ton of credit for helping build this sport during our era is Joe Rogan,” White said on The Fight with Teddy Atlas.

“The reality is that when we got into this, everybody understood stand-up fighting no matter what happened. Punching, kicking, elbows – we all get that.”

Rogan’s rounded knowledge came at a time where not many could understand everything that was going on in the octagon and White is appreciative of how well his commentary has served viewers in the years since.

“The big thing for us was when it goes to the ground, how many people are really going to understand what’s going on and what they’re seeing?

“If you’ve never done jiu-jitsu, you don’t know what the hell they’re doing.”

Eighteen years ago today, @joerogan made his commentary debut at UFC 37.5. Safe to say he was a natural 😂 pic.twitter.com/UAon6jKuEU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 22, 2020

The ground game.

Over the years, Rogan has impressed viewers with his knowledge of the fight game and can seem to predict what’s going to happen next.

It’s this knowledge that White believes has been indispensable and has really helped bring fans around to a style that they might not understand.

“Joe Rogan was, first of all, passionate about the sport… Number two, so good at walking you through what was going on before it even started to happen.

“To have a guy like him behind the mic, he was very instrumental in helping build the sport.”

On this day in 2010… We were blessed with one of the greatest moments in commentary history 🙌@joerogan vs the ice spill… Iconic 😂 pic.twitter.com/1hvf6b36xT — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 7, 2019

White even admitted that the ground game used to be boring to him but now sees it as a pivotal part of how the sport developed, especially when looking at the Gracies.

“It added a whole new element to fighting because we’d never seen people go to the ground and fight on the ground and they’d beat any opponent.

“Bigger, stronger, faster, no matter what style it was, they’d figure out a way to beat you.”

