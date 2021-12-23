Dana White believes Conor McGregor is talented enough to “be on top” again

Dana White believes that Conor McGregor is talented enough to return to the top of the UFC but questions how likely he is to return

Dana White has long maintained that Conor McGregor has enough money that he doesn’t need to fight again but McGregor continues to show his desire to get back on top.

While speaking to ESPN MMA, White discussed McGregor’s comeback and acknowledged his desire to return.

“The thing that I’ve been saying about him and I’ll always say about him, this guy’s got plenty of money but he is still super passionate about fighting,” said White.

“(He’s) fired up to come back and he’s out there doing everything he needs to do to get himself ready to perform again.”

Brett Okamoto then questioned how White knew this, asking if McGregor had been telling him all of this or how he knew.

“He’s telling me and you see it in all of his posts and the way that he’s acting, the things that he’s saying, yeah, he’s chomping at the bit to get back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

The curse of being comfortable

The idea of fighters becoming complacent when they’ve made it is a common situation with White admitting that Amanda Nunes situation also seems similar.

“It’s very similar. I mean it’s true Amanda Nunes has a lot of money and Amanda Nunes has been very successful for a long time but now she has a baby too.

“She told me, she could not be happier with her personal and professional life. She’s so happy right now.”

In such a tough sport, complacency isn’t an option if you want to remain on top. Whether McGregor can make it back remains to be seen.

“Once you start to get a little too comfortable and a little too cosy… this is a rough business to be cosy in.

“Conor, we all know he’s talented enough. What tweaks does he need to make in his training and what he’s got going on to come back and be on top again? I don’t know, that remains to be seen.”

Read More About: mma, UFC