Dana White claims boxing is a mess and slams Joe Rogan rumours after UFC 271

Dana White gave his honest take on the issues with boxing in recent years at the UFC 271 post-fight press conference

Dana White spoke after UFC 271 and claimed that there was a serious issue if boxing couldn’t make their own fights and needed to take UFC fighters.

“The fact that they’re even talking about our guys shows you where it’s at.

“Boxing’s been a mess for a long time and it isn’t going to get straightened up anytime soon.”

Dana White working with a boxing promotion has long been a situation that he’d rather avoid but there are definitely levels when it comes to his time for other promoters.

“I’m not doing jack-shit with Bob Arum but the other two guys I like. I like Al Haymon a lot and I like Eddie Hearn very much.”

“I think [Dana White] is really good at what he does. A lot of what we do as a business follows suit from the UFC.”@EddieHearn tells @arielhelwani he’s “definitely the best promoter in boxing,” but Dana White “is a bit of an icon” #TheMMAHour ▶️ https://t.co/JHoKwNFNfo pic.twitter.com/9IzmyqN1D1 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 2, 2022

Least favourite boxing promoter

One person who has recently taken a big step in boxing is Jake Paul, who has now joined up with Hearn to promote the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano fight.

Paul’s recent diss track to White emphasised the issues between the two but White claimed that he still hasn’t seen it.

“I haven’t seen it yet, is it good?” he asked the reporter who posed the question.

“What does intense mean? Is it good?… Yeah, you like it? I think you’re full of shit, that’s what I think.”

Dana White says Joe Rogan “could’ve worked” at #UFC271 and “there was no conflict of schedule.” Full post-fight scrum ▶️ https://t.co/7zsNnlYudB pic.twitter.com/aFl3ji0Aaf — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 13, 2022

The Joe Rogan situation

One other elephant was present in the room following the UFC card that featured Michael Bisping’s commentary, as Joe Rogan was absent following a controversy-laden period for the long-term commentator.

“There was no conflict of schedule. Joe Rogan didn’t work tonight. Joe Rogan could have worked tonight. I don’t know what Joe Rogan had to do, you guys will have to ask Joe Rogan.

“There was no, ‘Joe Rogan couldn’t work,’ or anything like that, it was total bullshit.

“Whenever he’s going to work again he’ll be working.”

