“You idiots” – Dana White slams those believing Francis Ngannou rumours

Dana White finally reveals why he wasn’t the one to present Francis Ngannou with his belt at UFC 270

With Dana White’s absent from the octagon as Francis Ngannou was presented his belt, minds began to wander due to the pair’s uneasy relationship as of late.

While many have been assuming that White’s absence was because of his relationship with Ngannou, he claims the reality was much less dramatic.

“I wasn’t out there for the main event. I actually walked out of the arena right after the co-main event because there was stuff going on backstage that I was dealing with,” said White on ESPN MMA.

Francis Ngannou was asked why Dana White didn’t put the title on him.#UFC270 pic.twitter.com/rnPtrRkUJk — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 23, 2022

Since the rumours began circulating, pointing towards White acting petty, he had strong words for those who believed the rumours.

“For anybody to think that I was showing any type of disrespect towards Francis, I saw Francis all week, you idiots.

“I shook his hand, I said ‘hi’ to him, I was out there for the staredowns, the whole thing.”

Where he was

While it is uncommon for White to miss fights, he claims that there was other business to attend to and that this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

“For anybody to think there was some type of disrespect shown towards Francis, I wasn’t out there for Michael Bisping [vs. Luke] Rockhold either because I was dealing with some stuff.

“I sprinted from the back, I didn’t even have my jacket on. I only had my shirt on to go out there and put the belt on Bisping. But I couldn’t make it out there to put the belt on Francis.”

White also claimed that there’s only one time where he actually left because of the fighters involved and that was at UFC 112. An event where White made his thoughts on the situation known.

Can’t believe UFC 112 was 10 years ago today. Wow. What a trip that was, and without @Sid_Seixeiro it wouldn’t haven been possible. This post-fight interview with Dana White was our first video to get over a million views. Great memories. https://t.co/zPh4y9kiMS pic.twitter.com/vYtiM9Wo4Q — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 10, 2020

Silva’s performance had been lacklustre, to say the least, but his attitude while failing to engage with Maia was the real disappointment for White.

“There’s only been one time that I’ve walked out on a fight and made it very clear, showed up to the press conference and said this is exactly why I left.

“It was in Abu Dhabi with Anderson Silva, it was the Demian Maia fight. So there’s the answer. I don’t know if somebody asked that, but somebody wanted to. There you go.”

Read More About: mma, UFC