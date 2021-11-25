Dan Hooker addresses weight cut concerns

Dan Hooker weight cut

A video has recently done the rounds in which Dan Hooker shows the scales registering him near the 145lbs mark.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Hooker said that he felt it was necessary to do this to convince a few people that he’s capable of a featherweight bout.

“That wasn’t for me. I know I can make the weight. That’s to try to convince a few people that need convincing. Obviously like my coaches. My coaches weren’t that keen on me going back to 145 but you know, that’s me stepping on a scale and making it look pretty easy.

“It’s been smooth sailing. It took me all of two weeks to get down and cut to that weight so if I can do it in two weeks on holiday, you give me a fight… that’s a whole different story.”

45 look alive. pic.twitter.com/JU0pl0tKkV — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) November 23, 2021

Easy Lightweight cut

Hooker believes that lightweight is a particularly easy cut for him and the idea of doing a ‘proper cut’ could give him more of a competitive advantage.

“I’m the same weight that I walk around at, at lightweight. To make lightweight, to put it plainly, is a piece of piss. I can make lightweight tomorrow if I wanted to. I could go sit in a sauna and make lightweight this afternoon.

“To get to lightweight, I just diet for about a week and then step on a scale and that’s me at lightweight. To get to featherweight, just diet down and do a proper cut and that’s not something I’ve had to do since I was at featherweight so it’s just kind of doing what everyone else was doing.”

Next fight at featherweight?

Helwani then questioned if the featherweight division would host Hooker’s next fight but Hooker admitted that he hadn’t actually asked yet.

“That’s a strong possibility. The problem is I didn’t really ask anyone. I just kind of talked to my dieticians and that was it really.

“I just went along and got the job done and did it, I haven’t really talked to the UFC about it so maybe Sean Shelby’s seen it, maybe he hasn’t.”

