Dan Hooker explains the unusual reason he’s feeling better as he approaches featherweight weigh-in

Dan Hooker has revealed that he’s actually progressively feeling better the closer he gets to his return to featherweight weigh-ins for UFC London

When Dan Hooker revealed that he was returning to featherweight after some unfortunate results in the lightweight division, a few eyebrows were raised.

Considering his height, many thought Hooker would go up another weight class but he claims that the discipline involved in making featherweight is beneficial to his performance.

Ahead of his first weigh-in at featherweight since returning to the division, however, Hooker revealed that the weight cut was easy and he was actually feeling even healthier as he neared the weigh-ins.

Hooker revealed the reason behind this, saying, “Weight-cut easy, jet lag hard. That’s all I have to say about that.”

Despite so much media speculation around his change in weight class, Hooker claimed that he was feeling good but is definitely eager to sort out his sleep pattern.

“People hammering about the weight cut, getting down to 145lbs but it’s actually the reverse of that.

“I’m getting progressively less jet-lagged, so I’m getting closer to the weigh-in and I’m feeling better. It’s having the reverse effect.

“The weights in the back of my mind, it’s easy work.”

Dan Hooker on weight classes ahead of #UFCLondon Interview the day he flew out to London here:https://t.co/TPtMQH6QKD Newer interview also coming sometime this week (tomorrow at this rate) via NZ Herald. pic.twitter.com/gaMdoGV1Kp — Christopher Reive (@ChrisReive) March 16, 2022

“I’m working with the best guys in the world…

Hooker can understand why there are so many people questioning him about his weight class but assures them that he’s having no issues and is following doctors’ advice.

“I can definitely understand it. People don’t see all the stuff behind the scenes and what’s gone into it.

“I’m working with the best guys in the world… this is 100% with their assistance and their guidance.”

While his performance at featherweight wasn’t ideal the first time around, Hooker believes that he’s made the necessary changes to deal with it.

“I didn’t have the same level of professionalism (as I do now), because you can’t as someone at that young age. Your motivation’s a little bit different.”

