Dan Hooker explains reasoning for unusual weight class decision

Dan Hooker explains his unusual decision to move down to featherweight

Dan Hooker’s decision to cut to featherweight surprised many fighters and pundits alike, considering they sooner would have expected a move up rather than down.

With his original decision to move up to lightweight from featherweight seeming like a successful one, Hooker claims that the decision to return to 145 wasn’t something he expected.

“It kind of just came with time, to be honest,” said Hooker on Submission Radio.

“It was more like a change of weight class and a fresh start and then I found some success and found my feet which made me not really even think about it or let it cross my mind.”

Dan Hooker trash talk on Adesanya during sparring…” Vettori is the real Champ”..😂😂 #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/traRuxmEDK — UFC Kenya (@UFCFansKenya) February 9, 2022

“Too easy”

Surprisingly for a fighter as tall as Hooker, he actually claims he had been finding it too easy to make lightweight which led to him getting complacent.

“As time went on and it just became very easy to make lightweight. Almost too easy. It was so easy that you could kind of cut corners and eat what you want during training camp and just that level of focus that I had been accustomed to for the rest of my career wasn’t acquired.”

Hooker’s reasoning could be beneficial to his overall determination and focus but he even admits his ability to go for the more difficult option is a bit bizarre.

“It would be very difficult for another person to do what I’ve done, but I’ve become accustomed to it. I’ve become accustomed to training camp being a lot of suffering and that’s something that I handle quite well. People call me a sucker for punishment.

“I like living there and I thrive there and it just adds a level of focus that I don’t need to commit to at lightweight.”

