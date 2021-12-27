Dan Hooker slams Jon Jones for disingenuous Chael Sonnen comments

Dan Hooker differentiates the Jon Jones battery situation to that of Chael Sonnen after Jones original comments on the matter

Dan Hooker has come to Chael Sonnen’s defence, after Jon Jones’ ‘disingenuous’ comments following original battery speculation.

After accusations of Sonnen being guilty of battery spread, one rumour, that he had been guilty of battery against his wife, caught Jones’ attention.

“Chael Sonnen, I’m not gonna sit here and celebrate you getting battery charges against a female last night,” said Jones on Twitter.

“That would make me like you, and I’m nothing like you. Instead, I will wish your family well, I wish the victims family well.”

Following that tweet, Jones returned to add another message to the conversation.

“It’s funny how the people who criticize and judge you the most have some of the nastiest things in their closet. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. You’ll get no stones from me. Good luck.”

Brendan Schaub’s update

Following the incident, Brendan Schaub revealed a very different story on his podcast. One in which Sonnen had actually fought a drunk man after he was allegedly harassing Sonnen’s wife.

Dan Hooker then replied to the story by pointing out how Jones had gotten ahead of himself.

“Imagine beating up 5 people and not one of them is your wife. Jon Jones right now (mind blown emoji)”

Jones and Hooker feud.

Jones didn’t take kindly to Hooker’s message and responded by slamming his performance inside the octagon.

“Every opportunity you’ve had to make a name for yourself and be closer to your boy Izzy, you dropped the ball. You can’t achieve greatness, so you hop online and attack someone who has. Sounds about right.”

Hooker wasn’t content to leave the situation at that and came back by pointing out where he felt Jones was missing the point.

“I was triggered by your disingenuous attempt to bring attention to Chael’s situation. He was arrested for defending his wife, you were arrested for assaulting yours. Apples and oranges

“Life hack: if you don’t beat up your wife, family events will be more enjoyable. Merry Xmas bitch.”

