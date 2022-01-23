“Damn, I don’t even do that one” – Kamaru Usman praises Francis Ngannou’s wrestling after UFC 270

You’re seeing the evolution of the game.

Kamaru Usman being in Francis Ngannou’s corner at UFC 270, a night where he seemed to excel in his wrestling, might not come as a surprise to many but Usman claimed that wrestling wasn’t necessarily part of Ngannou’s gameplan.

“That’s the thing about him. He’s one of those special athletes, he takes everything as it comes.

“He was going to be able to deal with whatever was coming at him.”

Usman also pointed to the fact that Gane had been the one to instigate the grappling side of the fight and claimed that it was a sign that the heavyweight division was evolving.

Francis Ngannou found himself down on the scorecards but turned to his wrestling and dug deep to beat Cyril Gane 🏆 A five-round heavyweight battle at #UFC270! pic.twitter.com/8KJjfmHFlF — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 23, 2022

“He didn’t initially engage in the clinch or the wrestling in the first round.

“That came from Gane, which I thought was an excellent game plan but we’re just seeing the evolution of heavyweights.”

Usman even gave the grappling a particularly high compliment by comparing it to his own game.

“I mean, did you see that sweep in the 5th? I mean, damn, I don’t even do that one.

“So, you’re seeing the evolution of the game and Francis is a scary man.”

Kamaru Usman documented the heavyweight champ @francis_ngannou weighing in at 257 pounds 📲 #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/2U4QaMEmwA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2022

Kamaru Usman in Francis Ngannou’s corner

Usman, Ngannou and Israel Adesanya have been three champions that have been very supportive of each other, largely due to their shared African heritage.

With Usman in Ngannou’s corner and Adesanya originally meant to be assisting Ngannou for his training camp, Usman was sure to highlight the fact that the three were on top of the game and supportive of each other at the same time.

“It’s always tough to watch a brother compete because I can’t go in and actually physically help.

“I’m excited for him, that belt comes back home to his home country of Cameroon. You know, Africa still has three belts.”

