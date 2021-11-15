Should we expect Cris Cyborg to face Kalya Harrison?

Cyborg vs Harrison.

Since joining Bellator, Cris Cyborg has proven that there is nobody in her division that can compete with her but in her post-fight interview, after defeating Sinead Kavanagh, Kayla Harrison’s name seemed to pop up as a potential option.

Cyborg responded by saying that she didn’t want to share the spotlight after her win but thanked Harrison for coming to the fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sinead Kavanagh (@sineadkavanaghko)

“If she really wants to fight me, she knows where I’m at, we can negotiate but Scott Croker can make the fight happen.

“I’m not going to share my shine today but I’m here waiting and for anyone who want to fight me for sure.

“I hear people asking me before the fight if she was going to come. She lives in Florida so thanks for coming, it was nice. She’s come to visit my house, I hope she likes it.”

Likelihood of the bout.

Cyborg said that she didn’t bump into Harrison before the fight but would do so now that it’s over. She doesn’t see a fight between the two being likely, however, and doesn’t even see Harrison joining Bellator.

Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) gives her cageside reaction to Cris Cyborg’s quick KO. “She’s a trailblazer. The only problem with that is I’m on this trail now.”#Bellator271 | @DannySeguraTV‘s interview: https://t.co/IQFC6ByA4q pic.twitter.com/dysmxyd33a — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 13, 2021

“If she really wants to fight me she’s gonna sign Bellator and do fight. We’re going to talk about the back and forth, back and forth.

“I don’t think she’s going to get out of PFL. I think she’s going to continue PFL. It’s just part of the game.”

Cyborg didn’t reveal any preference for an upcoming bout and said that she would leave the decision to Scott Croker.

“I never choose my opponents. I leave Scott Croker chose who’s going to be the next but who’s to fight me for sure I’m ready to fight.”

Even after being asked directly if she would prefer a bout against Cat Zingano or Kayla Harrison she just said “I let Scott Croker do his job.”

Since the press conference, however, Harrison has become a free agent so the idea of her joining Bellator mightn’t be as unrealistic as Cyborg thought.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Harrison (@judokayla)

Read More About: Bellator, mma