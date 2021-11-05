“Shut up Marty, they didn’t come to see you b***h” – Covington vs Usman begins to heat up

Colby vs Usman. The press-conference of the century…

In what was always guaranteed to be a top-quality press conference, Covington and Usman decided to go all out at each other as Covington insulted Uman’s family and Usman shoved Covington at the face-off.

Things began surprisingly cordial as Usman actually expressed his respect for Usman after his first question.

“I wouldn’t say the most difficult matchup. I would say that he’s very very talented, I give him props.

“He’s very, very talented, he works hard and he comes to fight each and every time but like I’ve said before, an era where he existed, he has to live with the fact that somebody was there that was better.”

Not one to keep things civil, Covington actually began by denying to respond to a question asked of him, giving an unusual condition to doing so.

“John, you were getting real slick with me yesterday, you’re a clickbait merchant. You were saying I was undeserving of being up here.

“Well, guess what? You’re undeserving of getting an answer from me. If you want an answer from me get down and give me ten pushups right now. Get on your hands and knees.”

Colby Covington says "Cumshot" Chimaev is nowhere near worthy of a UFC title shot once he gets through Kamaru Usman.

The mayhem begins

Usman intervened and jokingly told Covington to be nice to the reporter, after which the insults began to fly

Colvington said: “Shut up Marty, they didn’t come to see you bitch.

“Hey Marty, is your daddy the jailbird coming on Saturday night? I got a hookup with law enforcement. If you want me to call his parole officer to make sure he can come on Saturday night.

“Man I feel so bad for Mrs. Usman, she’s got a cheating ass son and she’s got a scammer ass husband. That must be shitty in that household”

Usman made it clear that the verbal abuse wouldn’t be one sided and responded saying “Could you please make that phone call? Please, I need him here to watch you get your face broken this time.”

The two then quarrelled over the details of the first fight with Covington claiming he didn’t sustain any major injuries, saying, “Only thing that was broken was you broke your daddy out of jail.” Usman didn’t believe him and asked, “Colby, please tell the people why you went back to your corner in the third round and told your coaches ‘I think my jaw is broken.'”

Usman pushes Covington at the face-off!

Covington Usman 2

Following a first fight that was as entertaining as the trash-talk, Covington was convinced that Usman was trying to duck him, accusing Usman of being a coward.

“He avoided this rematch at all costs, uncle Dana and the UFC had to force his hand, he was trying to fight other lightweights, he was trying to Nate Diaz, he wanted to fight anybody but this rematch.

“He knows who daddy is, he knows who really won that fight. If he didn’t fake time outs the first fight I would have destroyed him but it’s alright. Better late than never.”

Kamaru Usman says he's not worried about Colby Covington's change of team, believing his personality will make him resort back to his usual fighting style.

Usman believes that despite what Covington says, he fears 'The Nigerian Nightmare.'

“He said he didn’t have me on his mind at all times but I’m all he can talk about. I’m living up there. Taking a shit up there, pissing all up there in his head and Saturday night, I’ll separate him from consciousness.”

All drama aside, Usman said he would shake Covington’s hand after the fight but Covington said he would decline.

“No, I have no respect for that guy, he’s a cheating coward. Why would I respect a cheating coward and shake a cheating cowards hand?”

