Colby Covington on the comments that almost got his team killed

Colby Covington and Daniel Cormier.

Ahead of his rematch with Kamaru Usman for the Welterweight belt, Colby Covington sat down with Daniel Cormier and admitted that there was a time when his trash talk put both himself and his team in danger.

Cormier mentioned that every time he sees Covington he thinks back to Covington’s infamous ‘filthy animal’ speech in Sao Paulo. Covington had won a unanimous decision against MMA veteran and jiu-jitsu master, Damien Maia, in Maia’s native land and decided that this speech was a good idea.

“I should have knocked him out. Brazil you’re a dump. All you filthy animals suck. I’ve got one thing to say. Tyron Woodley, I’m coming for you. If you don’t answer the front door I’m going to knock it in and I’m going to take what’s mine, the Welterweight belt.”

“Brazil, you’re a dump!” “Tyron Woodley, I’m coming for you!” Colby Covington was fired up after beating Demian Maia… 😮 pic.twitter.com/oPLmIpuX0W — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 29, 2017

Covington definitely wasn’t trying to endear himself to the Brazilian crowd and claims he had no intention of doing so.

“They like to dish out all this energy and say these mean things like ‘uh vai morrer’, which we know means you will die so if you want to say these mean things, expect to get mean things said back at you.

“If you want to be a part of the show and play the game, don’t be afraid when you get burnt”

Colby Covington puts team in danger.

The one smart move that Covington made on the night was to put out his arm to distance the translator from the mic. He said there would be no need to translate after the ‘dump’ and ‘filthy animal’ comments, which could only make the next part of the tale worse

Covington has no chill. pic.twitter.com/IbqfsJp6zx — Lewis Simpson (@LewisSimpsonMMA) November 5, 2021

Cormier got down to the bones of the situation and asked if armed guards were stationed in his hotel for him.

“They did, they were loaded, secret service Brazilian guards who had guns and everything and they were like ‘hey, we’ve got to get you out through this crazy exit in the bottom and we’ve got to take you to the hotel early and you’ve got to wear glasses and cover yourself with a hoodie and a hat.

“They were like, ‘you’ve got to go in disguise. We can’t have you out.’ That’s why they wouldn’t let me do a post-fight press conference after the fight because there was a lot of Brazilians surrounded the arena with guns and knives and forks”

“You put all our lives at risk.”

Even at the height of his bravado, Covington couldn’t deny that at that point, even he wanted to get out after Cormier asked if he was worried.

“Yeah, for sure and that’s when I remember my whole team was like ‘yo, you put all our lives at risk. Not just yourself. They’re going to want to kill us all now’ so they were all pissed at me.”

