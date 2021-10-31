“Let those tears fly, you’ve earned them” – Cormier’s emotional tribute to Teixeira

Daniel Cormier sings Glover Teixeira’s praises.

After becoming the second oldest champion in UFC history and passing out Cormier himself by doing so, Cormier couldn’t help but praise Teixeira for his success after a 20-year career.

One element of Cormier’s pride comes from the fact that Teixeira managed to win at UFC 267 despite being counted out by many.

“The overwhelming sentiment was that Glover Teixeira was going to get knocked out… everybody thought that Glover wasn’t going to win. They thought that he was going to get rocked by Jan Blachowicz because, why not?

“Look at what Jan Blachowicz has done to Cory Anderson, to Dominic Reyes, look how he beat Israel Adesanya. It looked like Glover was up against it but one person had a different idea on his mind and that was Glover Teixeira.”

Immense Pride

Cormier, who was a fan of both fighters in the main event, couldn’t help but shed a tear when Teixeira won because of the immensity of the journey that the Brazilian had been through.

“I’m sitting next to the octagon, the crowds going absolutely crazy. I look over to (Paul) Felder. Both of us have tears in our eyes. You’ll see the video of Paul and I responding and reacting.

“It’s not that I don’t route for Jan. It’s just that when you have a guy like Glover who’s been there for 20 years, who has had the ups and the downs.

“I remember when I was the champion, that was two times where he was in number one contender fights and lost. In those losses that did not allow for him to get those chances to get the championship but he does it at 42.”

It wasn’t just the commentators who were happy for Teixeira with the whole crowd making some noise for the new UFC lightweight champion. Cormier said, “They were happy because they saw a man accomplish a lifetime goal.”

Passing on the torch

Cormier didn’t let the fact that Teixeira had passed him out on the list of oldest UFC champs get him down though and made sure to say that it was ok as long as it was someone like Teixeira.

“All your tears, all your expectations, all your success has been earned in a 20 year mixed martial arts career where you reached the absolute pinnacle at 42 years old. Now becoming the second oldest champion in UFC history.

“I don’t care about losing titles to a guy like Glover Teixeira. Congratulations to the champ.

Part of the journey that Cormier reminisced on involved when Teixeira would assist in UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Lidell’s camps when he was champion.

“John Hackleman was standing by the octagon and gave me a big old hug as I was entering into the octagon because it was just a relief.

“He was brought in as Chuck Liddell’s training partner. Now he gets to call himself the champ as Chuck Liddell was back in the day

“Congratulations to the champ. It was your night and I’m excited to see what you’re going to do next.”

