“To even talk about Conor is silly” – Dana White discusses Max Holloway’s future

Dana White on Max holloway’s future.

Dana White couldn’t pinpoint what would be the next bout for Max Holloway after his fight with Yair Rodriguez but there were definitely some options that he wasn’t fond of.

After being asked what was planned next for Holloway, White responded by saying, “Nothing right now, I mean, you guys know I don’t make these fights after the fight but we’ll get in the office on Tuesday and look at it and start figuring things out.”

White clearly vented his frustrations at all of the boxing talk that fighters have been pushing lately. Despite Holloway repeating that boxing could be an option for him soon, White expresses his annoyance at being asked about it.

“No boxing guys, one more guy asks me a boxing question I’m going to throw my f**king phone at him. No boxing.”

After showing the profitability of a boxing crossover fight, McGregor was also a target that Holloway was eager for in the lead-up to the fight. White, however, didn’t think that fight made sense to discuss at the moment.

Think it’s safe to say Conor McGregor has his 👀 on Max Holloway. Thoughts on a rematch between the former featherlight opponents? 📹 via @TheNotoriousMMA#UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/61cSVDJDCy — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) November 14, 2021

“Yeah, I don’t know. Listen, like I said, I don’t know what’s next for Max but it does make sense to see him and Volkanovski again but we’ll get that figured out.

“Conor’s still hurt. I mean, to even talk about Conor is silly.”

The fight

White had high praise for the fight calling it one of the best he had ever seen and when looking at Holloway afterwards, White had high praise for his toughness too.

Max Holloway actually made sure to track down Yair Rodriguez before he was transported to the hospital to show his respect and appreciation 🤙pic.twitter.com/nZk3cxGDFf — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 14, 2021

“I didn’t think he was going to make it out of the second round with the calf kicks and then after him making it into the fifth round, he’s probably not going to be able to walk out of the octagon by himself.

“He’s walking around back there like nothing even happened. He said his leg is fine. He just told me, I just saw him back there. I said ‘you are a lunatic.’ It’s unbelievable how tough this guy is.”

Holloway did have his own say on his next bout, after the fight but was happy to leave it up to the UFC to decide for him.

“We’ll see what happens, Hunter [Campbell], that’s Sean [Shelby] right there, that’s their job. Bro I’ve got a win over the 155lbs champion, we got Alex and stuff, I’m on the shortlist for Conor McGregor, tell him my line. We’re ready whenever.

“To be the best you’ve got to beat the best and the best is blessed. They can come after me baby, let’s get it.”

