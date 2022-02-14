Conor McGregor responds to Tyson Fury ‘bully’ comments

Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury didn’t end their Twitter feud as quickly as expected.

Conor McGregor has a habit of getting into unnecessary online feuds but his latest with Tyson Fury stands out for a number of reasons. With no hopes of the two fighting each other and no pre-existing beef between the two, we could have expected it to be over as soon as it started.

Surprisingly, McGregor returned to the scene of the crime after Fury’s response. In a series of since-deleted tweets, McGregor doubled down on his insults against Fury.

Conor McGregor hits back at Tyson Fury… pic.twitter.com/M4p4LVI6WB — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 13, 2022

McGregor responded, “Oh no, people don’t like me, what will I ever do hahahahaha idiot. You are just a little rim licker bro. That’s all.

“You stood there while your friend’s father was being attacked and done nothing. That’s the be all end all bro. Good luck, God bless.

“Wipe his arse with your tongue bro you missed a spot hahahaha.

“And I’m not talking Khabib you rim licker, do what you’re told, I answer to no one.”

What’s next?

Mcgregor has since deleted the tweets and stated that all is good between the two, saying, “It’s all good, we forget it. Fair play Tyson. God bless ya mate.”

McGregor posted the comment with a video of Fury saying that Conor is the UFC. So while McGregor looks to brush the matter under the table, Fury’s response remains to be seen.

While there seems to be no apparent reason for the beef to continue, McGregor’s escalation with his latest series of comments will mean the decision to end the matter is up to Fury’s discretion.

It’s all good, we forget it. Fair play Tyson. God bless ya mate 🙏 #mentalhealthawareness https://t.co/hGKmFcdPNF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 13, 2022

