Michael Bisping points out issue with Conor McGregor’s big plan

Michael Bisping on Conor McGregor’s big plans.

Michael Bisping took to YouTube to discuss Conor McGregor’s assumption that he would get a title fight whenever he returned to the lightweight division.

“I think it’s fair to say that the lightweight division is the most star-studded division right now and it gets the most attention… and of course, the biggest star, whether he’s the champion or not, is Conor McGregor.”

McGregor expecting a title shot after returning from an injury and, coming off two losses, that should seem like a naive train of thought but there is one reason that it might not be completely ridiculous, according to Bisping.

McGregor’s injury, despite looking bad for him at the time, does come with the benefit of McGregor being able to claim that he was going to win his last fight against Poirier even if it didn’t look like it was going that way.

1. Dustin Poirier v Conor McGregor 2 – 2021 The Diamond levels the scores! Poirier becomes the first man to stop McGregor with strikes inside the Octagon. An incredible performance! pic.twitter.com/v5ExoYfrwG — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 5, 2021

“It’s kind of like the saving grace. It’s kind of like, ‘I didn’t get beat, I snapped my leg’, so when he comes back, what makes sense? Well, another fight with Dustin Poirier.”

The unsatisfying ending to the trilogy could see an unprecedented fourth bout. Since the argument can be made that the fight didn’t have a conclusive ending, Bisping could picture a situation in which McGregor could get his rematch with a Dustin Poirier that holds the belt.

“If Dustin Poirier was the champion of the world, then I could see an argument or see a world where Conor does come back and go straight in and fight for the belt.

“To a lot of people that may seem crazy but let’s just remember everything I just said about the leg break.”

Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor in the first round after a doctor stoppage. #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/L9yxVfEvYw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2021

The issue.

Of course, the other issues here haven’t been solved, the main one being that Poirier doesn’t even hold the belt yet.

“The fly in the ointment for Conor McGregor is that Dustin Poirier is fighting Charles Oliveira and now, at this moment in time, without breaking down the fight, without acting like a bookmaker or an oddsmaker and giving you the ins and outs and predicting the winner of that fight, there’s a 50/50 chance that at the end of this year, Dustin Poirier is the champion of the world.”

When Bisping does consider the likelihood of Poirier beating Oliveira as being slightly better than that in reality, the potential bout could look more likely but Oliveira isn’t the only fighter that could block that path.

“Dustin Poirier has a good chance of being champion of the world and if he’s still the champ when Conor gets back, then of course what Conor says, ‘I’m fighting for the belt when I come back, deal with it’, then that would kind of make sense but he’s not the only fighter out there.”

With fighters like Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje looking like they deserve a title shot, McGregor might have to wait a bit longer than his recovery before Poirier even has an opening to fight him.

