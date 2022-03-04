Conor McGregor agrees to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov’s student Islam Makhachev

Conor McGregor looks eager to fight one of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s top students, Islam Makhachev

Conor McGregor’s comeback fight was always bound to be a topic that would draw attention but things might get more heated this time as he looks set to fight Islam Makhachev, who is most notably trained by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Makhachev who looks to be just one fight away from a title shot.

“I’ll fight that shit stain Makchavich, no sweat. Embarrassing g’n’p (ground and pound) the other night imo. Pitiful punching,” said McGregor on Twitter.

Makhachev has been looking like a top contender in the lightweight division for quite some time now and was set to have a fight with Beneil Dariush to get his title shot.

Islam Makhachev says Conor McGregor would be light work. “Bobby Green is going to be hard for me. More than Conor.” pic.twitter.com/1s4peN46DV — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 27, 2022

Dariush became injured before the fight, however, which meant that the lower-ranked Bobby green had to step in on short notice, which would be where the ‘Embarrassing g’n’p’ took place.

In another tweet, McGregor made sure to emphasise the fact that he wasn’t impressed with it by claiming that Green didn’t sustain much damage.

“Full mount g’n’p and the guy bounces up not a scratch, huggin and kissin. Talkin bout thanks for the match etc.

“If that’s me there’s holes left in their head like they been smacked with a sock full of golf balls. Don’t even know where they are. Caramel butter skin strikes again!”

G’n’P so good I bounce up an smack your whole family around. Rat family. Call the mystic mac exterminator. pic.twitter.com/n0qYvYpwfw — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 4, 2022

Rafael dos Anjos

When McGregor was originally moving up to the lightweight division, he was supposed to fight Rafael dos Anjos but since dos Anjos broke his foot, McGregor never ended up getting that bout, eventually fighting Eddie Alvarez when he did get to fight for the lightweight belt.

Makhachev had been saying that he would like to fight dos Anjos and the chance even arose as dos Anjos’s opponent pulled out of the bout. According to UFC president Dana White, the deal fell through on Makhachev’s end despite him being the one to call the Brazilian out.

“Then bottles the rda (Rafael dos Anjos) fight after mouthing of him lol. Embarrassing. Watch when I come back. Same as before. Anyone. Any weight. Anywhere. Game full of shit stains.”

“I have to finish what my father began.” For Khabib, helping Islam Makhachev reach UFC glory represents fulfilling his father’s prediction ❤️#UFCVegas49 | Sat 10pm | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/Mui1gTQnLp — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 25, 2022

