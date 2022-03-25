Henry Cejudo pokes fun at Conor McGregor’s driving

Henry Cejudo is continuing to go after Conor McGregor

While Henry Cejudo going after Conor McGregor might feel like old news already, at least he continues to use new material.

While a bout between the two is a near-impossible task considering the weight difference between them, Cejudo seems eager to remain in the spotlight and aims to continue calling McGregor out on Twiter.

“I know you are scared to fight me but slow down buddy. I need you to get injured during the fight… Not before.” said Cejudo after news broke of McGregor’s traffic violations.

🔔 | Footage has emerged of Conor McGregor being pulled over.pic.twitter.com/K0fdY71zSD — LADbible (@ladbible) March 24, 2022

Stop messaging me

With no chance of the two fighting and the consistent personal attacks, McGregor was bound to respond to Cejudo with a strong message on his feelings for the lighter fighter.

“Mate, I don’t give two fucks about you. You are a nobody. Who the fuck even are you? you are a little skid mark to me, stop messaging me, thanks.”

It seems unlikely that Cejudo will slow down on the comments any time soon though as he responded to McGregor after the message.

“The only skid mark you should be worried about is the one you caused by driving like an arse.

“I’m a 2x Champ and an Olympian. I’ve had gold around my neck. You’ve had silver locked around your wrists.”

The only skid mark you should be worried about is the one you caused by driving like an arse. I’m a 2X Champ and an Olympian. I’ve had gold around my neck. You’ve had silver locked around your wrists. @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/h9XzP5F3Ze — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 24, 2022

McGregor has broken his silence on the incident on Twitter in a now-deleted message where he said, “That is the auxiliary lane on Dublin’s M50. I was preparing to take the exit that takes me to my gym.”

