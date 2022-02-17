Conor McGregor makes bizarre claim about his ground game

Conor McGregor’s latest display of unusually high self-confidence comes from his ground striking.

While it would be a mistake to claim that McGregor doesn’t finish fighters when they’re on the ground, claiming that his ground and pound is the best in the game is clearly ridiculous.

McGregor, like many other fighters, will continue to throw strikes once their opponent has hit the ground but to think that he creates an opportunity to finish with his ground game would be inaccurate.

“I’ve the best ground and pound in the game,” said McGregor on Instagram.

“My highest percentage of finishes does not actually come from my standing horizontal backhand like most assume.

“My highest percentage of finishing wins actually come from the accuracy of my vertical punching (you are all novices vertical striking. Arm hitters. Ask ref to stop it hitters. Fall over on yourself hitters). I don’t miss ground and pound, I do not hit arms, I do not fall in.”

When McGregor made light work of Eddie Alvarez and became the Champ. 😳 pic.twitter.com/384gzMevmL — UFC Throwbacks (@UFCThrowbacks) August 19, 2018

A message to the ‘ratbags’

McGregor’s ground striking has been efficient in the past but that may have more to do with how he had already dazed his opponents.

“I hit soft face, head and skull. It’s how you’ve seen people vs me absolutely cut up. Looking like they’ve just got a bang of a few golf balls off the tee of a driving range. Skin fully opened.

“Yet me, skin like butter. Many times I’ve not even messed up my hair. That’s why a lot of these ratbags like to hate. I’m smooth like butter with it.”

McGregor’s accuracy when an opponent is already down has been clean in the past but the reality of the matter is that there has been no real resistance in those occasions. When it comes to him finishing the likes of Dustin Poirier, Chad Mendes or Eddie Alvarez, there has been no defence once they hit the ground.

Claiming his ground and pound is the best in the game doesn’t make sense in reality but the statement probably should be taken with a pinch of salt when he signs off his post with, “The richest, the baddest, the most unscathed. Anyways ratbags, It’s almost yacht season, or as I like to call it, caramel butter skin season.”

