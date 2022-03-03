Colby Covington has no intention of burying the hatchet with ‘scumbag’ Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington doesn’t see his fractured relationship with Jorge Masvidal being fixed any time soon

While it might not come as a surprise that Colby Covington has no intention of making up with Jorge Masvidal after their bout at UFC 272 on Saturday, he definitely isn’t leaving that door open with his latest barrage of insults.

When asked if he could see himself burying the hatchet with his former teammate, Covington’s answer seemed pretty definitive.

“Absolutely not. Who wants to bury the hatchet with a criminal, a thief, a dirtbag scumbag,” said Covington in a pre-fight media scrum.

“More of his family like me more than they like him, so I’m not burying it with this dirtbag criminal.”

Not only will he not make peace with his former teammate but Covington also claimed the beef will remain extended beyond the octagon.

“Anytime I see that guy… he’s going to have to leave Miami, this city isn’t big enough for both of us so if I see him in Miami, he’s getting dropped on his head.”

Friends. Teammates. Brothers.

Rivals. Enemies. Nemeses. Those who know us best can hurt us the most 💔 This is 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐟: Covington v Masvidal#UFC272 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/2IPWdkoZEo — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 2, 2022

The Beef

Covington wasn’t content with just taking one shot at his opponent when speaking to the media and made sure that he responded to some of Masvidal’s comments.

“You can’t believe anything that guy says, he’s full of lies, full of manipulation to the media to make him look like the good guy.

“He always likes to say I was sleeping on his couch. This is 2022, get your gender pronouns right, I slept on her couch, his wife. They’re still legally married.”

While discussing wives and ex-wives is always a low blow, Covington really wanted to emphasise his point by naming Masvidal as a backstabber.

“The lady that sacrificed it all so that we could chase our dreams together so we could just be focused on our dreams and he’s out there cheating on her, cheating on his wife…

“Saturday night, this is for Maritza and all the people he backstabbed.”

While it might seem like Covington would be out of insults after what he had already said, he also had to accuse Masvidal of being a hypocrite for good measure.

“I never asked for handouts, I’m not like Jorge Masvidal. That guy’s the definition of handouts.

“He used to use food stamps from the government, he’s Fidel Castro Jr, the guy’s the definition of communism and here he is trying to act like a right-winger now. It’s just funny, the hypocrisy.”

Read More About: mma, UFC