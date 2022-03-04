Dana White claims Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington rivalry is unlike any other

Dana White claims that Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal’s rivalry is one of a kind.

Considering how long it had been since Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington had last seen each other in the flesh, them being held apart by Dana White as they went for each other probably came as a surprise to nobody, least of all the UFC president himself.

With a long history of heated rivalries, the UFC has seen some true hatred in the octagon, but White claims that this is on another level.

“I don’t know if there’s ever been one like this where the guys were actually teammates, roommates, friends, cornermen,” said White at the press conference.

“These guys go way back and I don’t know if there’s ever been one like this. Not even close.”

A heated event

Considering how heated the press conference got, if the actual fight can deliver even a fraction of that intensity then viewers will be in for a treat.

Masvidal has made it clear in the past that Covington talking about his family had crossed the line, so, when Covington started calling him a deadbeat, Masvidal grew particularly frustrated.

“Maritza (Masvidal’s wife) paid the motherfucking bills, did you forget about your children you deadbeat motherfucking dad? You’re a deadbeat.

“You’re a handout little bitch… you still got your Obamaphone?”

Masvidal also seemed to get annoyed by the handout comments and denied ever receiving an Obamaphone but Covington just pushed further, saying, “Yeah, you did, you lying ass piece of shit.”

That comment ultimately frustrated Masvidal the most as he rose to his feet and had to be held back by White.

