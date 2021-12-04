“I’ll always take wrestling over jiu-jitsu” – Clay Guida believes in his advantage over Leonardo Santos

Clay Guida thinks wrestling is clearly ahead of jiu-jitsu for MMA fighters

Clay Guida will be expecting his fight with Leonardo Santos to go straight to the ground, as it’s where the two are most comfortable as fighters, but he believes that he will have the edge as a wrestler.

“Absolutely, because we’re wrestlers and that’s what we’re comfortable at and I’ll always take wrestling over jiu-jitsu in mixed martial arts so we’re going to push the pace on him like we always do and we’re going to see what he’s made of on the ground”

When asked for his three keys to defeating Santos, Guida kept his answer simple.

“Pressure, pressure, pressure. Simple. Put the Guida pace on him and now we’ll get our hand raised.”

With the help of Guida’s team, he thinks his advantage should be solidified. In a gym with fighters like Cody Garbrandt and Josh Emmett, he says his team have him confident for his fight against Santos.

“Every day we got killers in there… can’t wait to get back in there. Third fight of the year and we’re going to put an exclamation point on 2021”

Age but a number.

With the combined age of their bout being 80, the two fighters have plenty of experience. Guida, however, claims that he doesn’t feel his age but says that Santos will in their bout.

“I used to be the young guy. It’s been a long time since then. We’re going to show him that they get older, I stay the same age.

“In this case, he’s quite a bit older than me and we’re going to make him feel that way in there cause I’ll be 40 in a week and I feel like I’m going on 20. Better shape now than I was at 25.”

“Every time I look out my window at the hotel I see Mandalay Bay where we made our debut back in 2006 at UFC 64 and it’s just a constant reminder that we got a lot left in our gas tank.”

As he looks to finish up a particularly busy year, Guida remains grateful to those around him and hopes that he can finish 2021 with another win to his name.

“Almost 40 going on 20 in one of our most active years. We’re very thankful for that, to Dana White and Sean Shelby for keeping us very busy.

“Team Alpha Male is always very busy so it’s great to get back in there for a big fight Saturday night.”

