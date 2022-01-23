Ciryl Gane slams Francis Ngannou’s wrestling

Ciryl Gane discusses loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270.

With so much speculation that Francis Ngannou is finished in the UFC due to contract issues, Ciryl Gane has claimed that he doesn’t want Ngannou to leave yet.

“If he leaves like that… I don’t want that,” said Gane at the post-fight press conference.

“I want my rematch, to do this fight a second time, I want this fight, I want this rematch.”

Gane was impressed by how well prepared Ngannou was in their fight and expressed genuine congratulations to Ngannou’s camp as well.

Bon Gamin is just arriving in this game. What 🇫🇷 @Ciryl_Gane has done in three years has been extraordinary…he’ll be back. #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/MKXimVAGjP — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 23, 2022

“He was really prepared for this fight, I think he took me really seriously.

“I think he did a really great camp with all of his team, he had a really great game plan. I think he did exactly what he must do to win this.

“That’s why I want to say to all of his team congratulations, seriously.”

The wrestling

While Ngannou’s wrestling was a big factor in his win, Gane doesn’t believe that his skill was really that high and it was instead his sheer power that helped him.

“He really didn’t surprise me on the striking, in the muay Thai and the wrestling. The wrestling was not great wrestling.

“It was more about the power. So, I wasn’t not really surprised about all of that but he did well.”

Gane also claims that he knew Ngannou had won the fight by the end.

“At the end of the fight, I knew (I lost) already. I’m very intelligent and really aware he won this fight.”

Despite so much drama in the lead up to this fight, Gane claimed that he managed to avoid getting wrapped up in it and maintains that it won’t affect him in the rematch either.

“I was really focused on my mission and all the stories around this fight were just stories. It was not important for me, I would just focus on my target.

“If we have a rematch, I’m going to be focused but I’m going to improve on my weakness.”

