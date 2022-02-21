Ciryl Gane says it’s OK if he never fights Francis Ngannou again

Ciryl Gane is aware of Francis Ngannou’s uneasy relationship at the moment but claims he’s made peace with the idea he may never fight him again

While Francis Ngannou still claims that anything can happen when it comes to him coming to an arrangement with the UFC, Ciryl Gane seems prepared for the worst.

“I’m OK already with the situation,” said Gane when discussing how it would feel not to fight Ngannou again.

Having at least come close to Ngannou, Gane know that he could beat him on a different day if things went right. While this would irritate some fighters to the point they’d be pushing hard for a rematch, Gane mightn’t have that luxury so he instead seems to be taking solace in it.

“I’ve got this in my mind, maybe I never fight again against Francis anyway, because I did a really great fight and for me, I lost, but not too much. It was just a little mistake.

“For me, I was better in the striking, in the ground game, but for me, I was better. I know this is a little bit strange to say that, but I was better on my wrestling too if you compare the technique, if you compare something like that. The takedown he did and my takedown was a little bit different.

“So that’s why I’m OK if I never fight again with Francis. I’m OK. I know I can compare me with him and I know I’m OK, I’m a good fighter.”

A learning experience

Gane does believe that he learned a lot from his loss and didn’t wallow in his sorrows for too long because he was proud of himself.

“I saw that I’m a competitor. Before the defeat, was not sure, but now I’m sure I’m a competitor. So that’s why when the fight finished, I was a little bit sad for the result, because we were really close to the win, so that’s why I was a little bit sad, but after a few hours, after talking with my friends, with my family, it was good.”

The battle of the 𝑩𝑨𝑫𝑫𝑬𝑺𝑻 𝑴𝑬𝑵 𝑶𝑵 𝑷𝑳𝑨𝑵𝑬𝑻 𝑬𝑨𝑹𝑻𝑯 🌎@Francis_Ngannou vs @Ciryl_Gane goes down TOMORROW NIGHT [ #UFC270 | TOMORROW | Main Card LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/Nr2IHwgXWX ] pic.twitter.com/PLoJhIQCRN — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2022

What helped Gane is that after experiencing a loss like that, he found out that it’s not as bad as he feared it would be.

“You see, I never lost before, I never have this feeling, so that’s why every time in the media, I say, ‘Yes, I’m not afraid about the defeat, I was sure.’ And this is true, I’m not afraid about that, that’s true.

“But I didn’t know what is the feeling [of defeat] exactly, so now I know. Just that. You see, that’s why I have to have my revenge because I’m a competitor. It’s not about the bonus of the belt or anything, it’s just because I’m a competitor and Francis is the first guy against whom I lose, so that’s why.”

