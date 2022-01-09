Cheyanne Vlismas explains ’embarrassing’ UFC debut

Chayenne Vlismas discusses ‘rollercoaster’ of a year and worries for 2022

Cheyanne Vlismas has had a particularly mixed bag of a year. From personal issues and an ’embarrassing’ UFC debut to performance and fight of the night bonuses in her two, more recent fights.

With her debut loss still weighing heavily on her, Vlismas was keen to clarify how her external circumstances caused so much trouble.

“The only thing I hated was the first time you guys saw me in 2021, for my debut on March 20th,” said Vlismas in an interview with MMA Fighting.

“It was a great camp but got injured right before the fight, ten days out, needed surgery, took the fight still, had an opponent change, took the fight still, had a quick opponent change, got embarrassed in my debut.

“You know, I couldn’t do anything, got the surgery, got back into fight camp, got a good fight, getting a divorce. It’s been a rollercoaster to say the least.”

To the final horn…and then some! 😳 Buys & Conejo go the distance but are ready for a fourth! #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/lGgOpxTB4f — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 21, 2021

One positive that came from her loss was a motivation to do better and prove herself going forward.

“After my debut, it was, like, the most embarrassing debut anyone could really have.

“When you perform at the worst of the worst that you know of yourself, it depends on how you go from there.”

Despite knowing this, Vlismas doesn’t believe it made her task any easier.

“I could either have gone home and cried about it or I could have gone home and done something about it.

“I took it really tough, where I just wanted to hide away and train super hard.”

Cheyanne Vlismas bet big on herself taking a fight 18 days after being sick. “I took a risk and now I’m 2x richer.”#UFCVegas44 | Full video: https://t.co/YW1nEistg5 pic.twitter.com/BXrZiQ8GcO — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 5, 2021

A bleak start to 2022

While fans might be hoping to see the up-and-comer fighting again in the near future, circumstances will prevent her from doing so for a while.

“Unfortunately, I would love to fight again [and] soon, but because of reasons beyond belief, I cannot fight, and I cannot make any more money until I finalize some things in my life, and I don’t know when that will be.”

“I’m trying to make that soon, but I don’t have an answer. I’m hoping by summer, I’m praying by summer. That’s what I’m gonna shoot for.”

Unfortunately, Vlismas also couldn’t discuss the issues so there is no way for fans to guess when she will be back.

“If it was me, I would love to fight but unfortunately, I am told I cannot. I was actually not supposed to fight my last fight.

“I was asked not to by some high up people. They told me, ‘Please do not take this fight.’ No one wanted me to fight at all.

“As far as 2022, you’ll see me but I have no answers and honestly it makes me want to cry how I have no answers for anyone.”

