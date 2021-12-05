Chael Sonnen’s unusual comparison between Jose Aldo and George Saint-Pierre

Chael Sonnen compares Jose Aldo to George Saint-Pierre

In a seemingly unusual comparison, Chael Sonnen claimed that Jose Aldo is as good as George Saint-Pierre but in reverse.

In a unanimous decision win against Rob Font, Jose Aldo continued to demonstrate his holistic approach to the fight game with his diverse range of skills. Sonnen, however, was particularly impressed with how Rob Font dealt with them.

“Tonight was a real treat. It was a treat because we got to see and we got reminded of how great the ground skills of Jose Aldo are, in both positions.

“Rob got a takedown on Jose and that is extremely rare to see.”

UFC 179, October 25th 2014 Aldo Mendes 2 Arguably the best UFC Featherweight title fight and one of the best fights of all time. Definitely worth a watch if you haven't seen it#MMA pic.twitter.com/Ft2rDQLnYg — Ocelot (@Ocelot_MMA) December 2, 2021

The comparison

Sonnen then made the point that Jose Aldo is as good as George Saint-Pierre is in his skill set but with the opposite focus.

“I always think back to Jose Aldo versus Chad Mendes… based on those fights, Jose’s entire career but specifically those matches with Mendes, that’s where I came to the conclusion and started saying publically about Jose, that everything George Saint-Pierre is, for a non-wrestler in MMA to be effective offensively, Jose Aldo is just as good as George but in reverse. It’s defensive.”

While that may seem like a mouthful, the fact remains that both fighters do have a strong, holistic game and while Saint-Pierre may be known for being more of a wrestler and Aldo may be more well known for his creative barrages of strikes, both fighters can switch skillsets when it’s required of them.

UFC 142, January 14th 2012 José Aldo defeats Chad Mendes

via KO (knee) at 4:59 of Rd1 The Anti-Wrestling God pic.twitter.com/r75q6QC4bk — Ocelot (@Ocelot_MMA) December 2, 2021

Font’s wrestling

One question that does get raised from this is how Font can take Aldo down when a talented wrestler like Chad Mendes couldn’t. Sonnen claims to know the answer.

“Point B, he’s very hard to take down and Chad Mendes really put that on display because I know how good Chad is. Can’t get Jose Aldo down.

“Font gets in but Font got in because he did mixed martial arts.

“Font was throwing punches, he changes elevation, he gets in on Jose, drags him down.”

This however was only one part of the puzzle as Aldo knew what to do next. As Aldo got into the zone, Sonnen saw his ground game come to life.

“Jose looks great. He scrambles and gets back to his feet… that defence started to really come into play and that’s where we saw the groundwork and that’s where the treat was. Watching Jose pass.”

