“They were absolutely ridiculous” – Chael Sonnen on the ‘really stupid questions’ he was asked under oath.

Chael Sonnen slams Commissioner questioning

Chael Sonnen has never been one to shy away from controversy but when it came down to being questioned under oath, Sonnen had to drop the ‘Bad Guy’ character.

“I had to be before a commission and the commissioner paid me a compliment publicly.

“He said, ‘You’re a very good speaker, Mr Sonnen. You’re a very good storyteller but how do we, this commission. know the difference?’

“‘How do we know the difference between a performance and testimony?’ I said, well one’s under oath. You kind of answered your own question.”

Sonnen’s carefully curated ‘Bad Guy’ persona has served him well over the years but carrying it into a courtroom was never something that he would consider doing.

“The character stops out there but if I’m in a room of commissioners that want to arrest and imprison Al Pacino because they saw him selling cocaine and killing people with machetes, that’s called the movie Scarface.

“One is testimony under oath and one is a performance. That’s how you know the difference.”

‘Ridiculous’ questioning

Sonnen was shocked at the line of questioning and claims his ‘sharp response’ was warranted.

“Little bit condescending by me, a little bit of a sharp response by me but I couldn’t believe I was being asked it by a government official.

“I still can’t believe some of the things that those government officials asked me.

“They were absolutely ridiculous.”

One question that really shocked Sonnen was about taking performance enhancers.

“How do you know the difference in a performance and testimony? This is a really stupid question.

“That was the same day I was asked have you ever taken a performance enhancer.

“I’m under oath, so fellas I’ve never taken anything in my life unless I had a reasonable belief it would enhance my performance.

“You fool, you think I was trying to get worse through supplementation? Is this thing on? Are we really doing this?”

