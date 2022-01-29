Why Chael Sonnen thinks TJ Dillashaw is more likely than Jose Aldo to get a title shot

Chael Sonnen breaks down the issues that stand in the way of Jose Aldo and TJ Dillashaw getting a title shot.

With TJ Dillashaw and Jose Aldo continuing to show how tough they are, Chael Sonnen finds it hard to pick which one of these UFC greats deserves the next shot at the title.

One factor that stands strongly in Dillashaw’s favour is that he didn’t lose a championship fight to lose the belt, he had just gotten injured.

Seeking finishes… Calling out TJ Dillashaw… Jose Aldo is hungry pic.twitter.com/rgCyhO1A9O — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 11, 2021

“TJ left the 135-pound champion,” said Sonnen on his Youtube channel.

“That’s a belt that he never lost. Now, they got some paperwork and they took it from him but when he returns there was talk that he was going to return right into a number one contendership fight and that made a lot of people upset…

“There was some pushback, ends up not happening, TJ doesn’t come back into a world title fight but he does come in against Sandhagen.”

Dillashaw’s comeback against Sandhagen was a hard-fought split decision and going by Sandhagen’s recent fights, that does mean that Dillashaw should be at title contention level.

Dillashaw vs Aldo

Dillashaw’s win against one of the top contenders does also mean that he thinks he deserves to go straight into a title bout.

Sonnen said: “Somebody made the suggestion to him about coming back and taking on Jose Aldo.

“TJ said, ‘I’m not interested in Jose Aldo, I want to fight for the world championship.’ I have no problem with that but there’s a lot of guys not wanting to get in there with Jose Aldo.”

While Aldo does seem to be deserving of a title shot, one thing that goes against him is that he’s already faced the world champion.

“One problem that Jose’s got is he’s already been in there with Petr Yan. So, it is a little bit tough at times to work Jose back into a world title fight.

“You can do everything else positive that you can for him. High ranking, great placement on the card, feature matches.”

The longer path

Sonnen also had a lot of praise for Aldo’s awareness of the situation as he knows who sounds like the right person to call out instead of just calling out the champ.

“Aldo always talks about that championship but he calls out somebody else.

“He talks about the championship but he calls out what he’s probably going to have to do to impress the decision-makers to finally get to that ultimate goal, which is another world title shot.”

Next up for The King of Rio? Aldo wants Dillashaw! 👀 #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/gdnAg4Utdh — UFC (@ufc) December 20, 2020

The issues for Aldo start to set in because of how many top contenders there are and Sonnen thinks Dillashaw not having lost to the top contenders puts him in a slightly better situation than Aldo.

“The only thing stopping Jose Aldo from having that world title fight is just that lack of parity.

“He’s already fought Yan, he’s trying to get an opportunity that he already had… not to mention Yan and Sterling have some unfinished business so the dates don’t match up.

“One thing that Dillashaw’s got that I see as an advantage is just parity. TJ has not been in there with Yan, TJ has not been in there with Sterling. How much of an advantage should that get him?”

Read Next: Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes likely to coach The Ultimate Fighter

Read More About: mma, UFC