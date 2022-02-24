Chael Sonnen slams ‘bullies’ who refused to fight Islam Makhachev

Chael Sonnen has an unusual view on opponents who turned down Islam Makhachev

It’s nothing new to say that Chael Sonnen has come out with a controversial opinion but when it comes to his latest one aimed at those who turned down a fight with Islam Makhachev, he may have a point.

Considering how the fight required a last minute stand-in, Bobby Green’s inclusion seemed like a popular one to fans even if he isn’t the most likely option to defeat the Russian.

Sonnen praised Green for stepping in even if he wasn’t the first name on the list.

“Somebody that’s willing to step in on short notice deserves a lot of credit but at the same time, these guys aren’t ready for whatever reason,” said Sonnen on his Youtube.

Bullies

With the current level of dominance that Makhachev is demonstrating, Sonnen doesn’t think that fighters weren’t available to fight, he just believes they weren’t ready to fight Makhachev.

“I don’t believe anybody that they weren’t ready. Maybe they weren’t in peak shape or this wasn’t perfect… I don’t think so.

“I think it’s the part which makes me look down on you the most which is, you found out who the opponent is.”

Sonnen even went a stronger route than most in his criticism of those who refused the fight, even referring to them as bullies.

“If you found out who the opponent was ever and you said no but, if it was a different opponent and you would have said yes, you now go into the category of a bully. By definition.

“A bully is somebody who picks on somebody because they can. That’s the definition. A guy that’s mean to everybody is just a dick but I’d way rather deal with a prick out there than I would with a bully. I just don’t like them.”

