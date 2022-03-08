Chael Sonnen defends Renato Moicano from his ‘stupid’ statement following UFC 272 loss

Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe that Renato Moicano wrote his most recent Twitter post

Chael Sonnen took issue with a recent statement that was posted on Renato Moicano’s Twitter.

Sonnen took to his YouTube and read out the statement, saying, “Moicano put out a statement. ‘No excuses, thanks Rafael dos Anjos and the UFC for this opportunity. Today doesn’t define me.

“I’m victorious in life, the way I handle myself with my family and my team. Thanks God, this is a great time to be alive. Never forget, I’m always chasing the BIG MONEY PORRA!'”

While it may not be the best post-fight statement release, Sonnen took particular issue with it.

“Before you hate him for coming out with such a stupid statement, let me cover him. He didn’t make that statement.

“Whatever PR team that he’s paying that grabbed his phone and put that out to the world, you need to understand that wasn’t him because if you believe that you’re going to think, ‘What a dork!'”

The issue

Sonnen clarified that he was defending Moicano instead of taking a shot at him because he was convinced Moicano didn’t write the statement.

“First off, he can’t spell a lot of those words and secondly, he can’t see a thing as of right now but it’s important that you know because whoever thought they were helping him by doing that is just going to make you guys turn on him.”

The big issue Sonnen saw with the post was that it diminished the importance of a win or a loss when it is absolutely pivotal to how sports, especially combat sports work.

“If you no longer care, then nobody wants to watch (you). People are either tuning in to see you get beat or to see you win to evoke an emotion.

“They’re going to have one or the other. Boo or Yeah. That’s it, that’s the business.

“If you think you can somehow go out there and supersede the unified rules of our entire industry… It’s a stupid thing to say.”

While Sonnen might have exaggerated the extent of the issue, the gravity of a win or a loss is particularly noticeable in combat sports as one loss can be enough to wipe out a fighter from title contention or hopes of being one of the greats.

Given that it’s Renato Moicano who has previously experienced losses before, Sonnen might have gone a bit harsh on the point.

