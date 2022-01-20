Chael Sonnen blasts Paddy Pimblett’s Irish manager as a dumb SOB

Chael Sonnen breaks vow of silence around Paddy Pimblett to announce how dumb he thinks his manager is.

Chael Sonnen believes that Paddy Pimblett’s manager Graham Boylan’s decision to deny Dana White’s announcement was so dumb that it was award-worthy. Sonnen even made a point of saying that he wanted to make the award a reality so he could hand it out.

“It’s going to be called the dumb son of a bitch award. We’re going to have it here, we’re going to present it on the Chael Sonnen show,” said Sonnen on his Youtube channel.

“Paddy Pimblett’s manager, I would like to hand my first ever award to… He’s not actually the first winner but boy, is that one dumb son of a bitch.”

we haven’t agreed this and still discussing opponents. — Graham Boylan 🇮🇪 ☘️ (@GrahamBoylan) January 18, 2022

Sonnen has already failed to adhere to his decision of remaining quiet about Pimblett. While Sonnen claimed he would do so after some drama between the two, he felt this situation was worth making an exception.

“I’m trying not to talk about him. He got crossed with me, I’m going to keep his name out of my mouth as a way of ‘unserving’ him…

“I’m going to make an exception right now.”

Dana White announces Paddy Pimblett will likely face Jared Gordon in London. JG’s manager replies that he hasn’t even been contacted. pic.twitter.com/A1XxIzAFIl — Andy Hickey MMA🇮🇪 (@AndyHickeyMMA) January 18, 2022

The exception

Beyond the idea that disagreeing with the president of the UFC was a bad idea, Sonnen also believed that Boylan was also possibly making an enemy in David Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports.

“Dana White told Dave Portnoy that Paddy Pimblett is going to be fighting Jared Gordon in England.

“Mr Dumb Son of a Bitch, which is all I can refer to him as. The guy who hasn’t got the foggiest idea who he is… decided to come out and say that is not true.”

Aside from what Pimblett and his manager believed, Sonnen said that it’s impossible for the boss to be wrong and that denying it publically is a big issue for them.

He was also sure to throw in another insult while he was still talking about Pimblett.

“Is it possible for the president of the organisation you’re fighting for to say you’re fighting and for you say you’re not? Is it even possible you dumb son of a bitch.

“Do you think anyone even cares who you’re fighting? In all fairness, when you turn down ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, our interest in your opponent left.

“Anything that the president says is now, by proxy, true and you, my friend, are one dumb son of a bitch.”

It remains to be seen if Sonnen will comment on Jared Gordon’s manager doing the same thing.

