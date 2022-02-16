Chael Sonnen spots opportunity for Israel Adesanya

Chael Sonnen knows how Israel Adesanya can deal with his Khamzat Chimaev problem.

Khamzat Chimaev calling out Israel Adesanya may not have come as a surprise to anyone but Chael Sonnen doesn’t think that Adesanya can take the matter lightly.

Chimaev seems to have called out most of the UFC’s roster since we’ve last seen him fight. Most fighters doing so would usually seem like they have no intention of fighting the opponents but Chimaev’s character seems too believable to dismiss it.

Calling out Adesanya is a bizarre move for a fighter in a different weight division that hasn’t yet cracked the top ten but somehow when it comes to Khamzat Chimaev it’s a matter that should be taken more seriously.

The situation even reminded Sonnen of one of his own experiences while he was talking on his YouTube channel.

“I had a guy in my career who would call me out every time I signed a contract. I would call him out constantly, he never wanted to fight, I couldn’t get a return phone call, the UFC wanted to make the match, he would call me but only after I signed the contract.

“Once I figured out what he was doing, I loved the move. I loved the move so much that I’m protecting the guy and not even telling you his name. I liked it, he thought me something. He’s safe, he can look like he’s got bravado.”

Where Sonnen’s point becomes prevalent is that the mislead is exactly what Adesanya needs to provide so he doesn’t appear to be ducking Chimaev.

“Izzy could double triple this thing down.

“(As Adesanya) ‘Let me make this real clear for you Chimaev, Dana says you’re four fights away at Welterweight. You come up to Middleweight, I’ll make sure you’re two away. I don’t care what two they are but they need to be in the top five. You get in there with (Sean) Strickland, you get in there with (Gilbert Burns)… any two of those and I’ll fast track you for a shot at my strap.'”

The likelihood of this situation occurring would seem unlikely but the power play would assure that Adesanya maintains his dominant position and wouldn’t have to let Chimaev skip the queue.

“They’re just faking anyway. It’s not going to happen, Chimaev’s been very clear where he’s going to go, Dana’s been very clear about the path he’s on but Chimaev broke script, Chimaev knows he’s not going up there, he knows he’s not getting the title fight.

“He knows that he’s chosen to go 170 and he broke the rule anyway because it’s good for attention.”

