Lawsuit claims paint unfavourable picture of Chael Sonnen in hotel incident

Chael Sonnen allegedly attacked a couple ‘without provocation,’ while drunk in an infamous hotel incident.

The original story that was going around after Chael Sonnen’s arrest had been that Sonnen stood up to someone who had been commenting on his wife right in front of them, with Brendan Schaub being the one to push this narrative.

“Chael was obviously working and he was with his wife,” claimed Schaub at the time.

“Some drunk guy with his girl kept making comments about her tits, her ass right in front of him.

“Well play stupid games, win stupid prizes because you’re disrespecting one of the toughest guys on the planet.”

The couple speaks out

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a phone interview conducted with the couple that Sonnen allegedly attacked claimed that Sonnen’s wrath was unprovoked.

Julie and Christopher Stellpflug claimed that they feared for their lives in the attack, with Christopher claiming his thought process at the time being, “Am I going to die? Is this monster going to kill my wife next, and my kids will have no parents?”

According to the lawsuit, the couple were returning to their room in the evening when a supposedly intoxicated man was ‘uttering unintelligible noises’ while barefoot and wearing a torn, bloody shirt around his neck.

The lawsuit states that Sonnen’s actions towards them occurred “without provocation or any communication whatsoever” and that they ‘did not want any trouble.’

When it came to the incident itself, the account was significantly less flattering towards Sonnen than Schaub’s account of the story.

“Dr. Stellpflug, helplessly laying on the floor, then witnessed Sonnen turn his attention to Mrs Stellpflug and viciously attack her,” wrote attorney Kory Kaplan in the lawsuit.

The report points to the multiple people that Sonnen injured as being; a different guest he punched beforehand, the couple making the claims, a hotel guest who tried to break up the incident and multiple security guards.

Sonnen’s wife

While Schaub’s original account had been that Sonnen’s wife being the target of comments was what led to the altercation, a police report claimed Brittany Sonnen said she was asleep ‘for the entirety of the brawl.’

The report stated that she had claimed to have taken an Ambien at about 4 pm and slept until security guards escorted her out of her room.

The report then reads, “I then began to question Brittany on how she obtained her injuries, but she was unsure about how she obtained them.

“I then further questioned her about any possible domestic disputes or violence between her and her husband where Brittany stated that Chael has never been violent with her.”

