Chael Sonnen names the heavyweight with the best chance of beating Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen outlines which fighter has the best chance of beating Jon Jones at heavyweight.

If Jon Jones is to come back to the UFC and fight at heavyweight, the question of his best matchup has to come into question.

With Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou set to take on one another, Chael Sonnen tried to figure out which would be a better matchup for Jones.

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones will fight for the heavyweight title this year, but it’ll be a losing effort against either Francis Ngannou or Ciryl Gane. pic.twitter.com/zGdzKM0mgD — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) January 12, 2022

After Daniel Cormier claimed that Gane and Ngannou were ahead of Jones, Sonnen decided to delve into that statement.

“I think Daniel Cormier is a nightmare matchup for Francis Ngannou, who we’ve only seen lose in dominant fashion once and that was to Stipe, by getting taken down and held there,” said Sonnen on his Youtube channel.

High praise from Cormier.

Sonnen then believed the statement meant a lot for the quality of Gane and Ngannou.

“So now you have a much more decorated wrestler in Daniel who he could be looking at thinking, ‘This guy’s hard to take down.’ That’s a huge compliment to Francis Ngannou.

“Then you have Ciryl Gane, who has spent a grand total of zero seconds on the bottom. He is the first and only champion in history who has never been taken down. That’s simply never happened before.

“So, you’ve got one of the most decorated wrestlers ever in Daniel Cormier, saying, ‘I can’t take him down.'”

DC had jon jones figured out a long time ago pic.twitter.com/8BYEiMsbEt — FreelanceGoon (@FreelanceGoon) September 24, 2021

Sonnen took what Cormier said particularly seriously, with Cormier having fought Jones and fought for the Heavyweight belt as well.

“I do feel the first thing Daniel is saying is I can’t beat those guys, I’ve been in there with Jon… my assessment is (that Jones loses).

“Francis and Ciryl are going to go strike, all night long. Jon Jones is going to take you down.

“If Jon doesn’t take you down, he’s going to threaten the takedown all night which is why all those crazy Jon Jones techniques land right in the guys’ mooshad (presumably head/face).

“It’s the threat and it’s a very different fight.”

A wrestling test

Sonnen was sceptical about Cormier’s beliefs just because he felt as though Gane’s wrestling hadn’t been tested enough.

“Is Daniel Cormier right? Is Ciryl Gane good enough that he can stop the takedowns for 25 minutes of Jon Jones?

“He hasn’t been taken down yet but I would submit for you, ‘What wrestler has he taken on. It’d be very different if he was in the and beating Daniel Cormier.”

While Sonnen thinks Gane could win against Ngannou, he believes the wrestling experience would mean that fans who want Jones to lose should hope Ngannou wins.

“I’m leaning towards Ciryl Gane to win this fight but if you’re tuning in to see what’s next for Jon Jones because this is going to be the first time that Jon Jones falls on his face, I think you should be cheering for Francis.”

For the next MMA story, click here.

Read More About: mma, UFC