Chael Sonnen slams Daniel Cormier’s “irresponsible” comments on Amanda Nunes

Chael Sonnen hits back at Cormier.

Chael Sonnen slams Daniel Cormier’s irresponsible comments that Amanda Nunes should have gone to sleep instead of tapping against Julianna Pena.

In the longstanding debate on whether a fighter should tap or accept their fate in the octagon, Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen come in on different sides of the coin.

Cormier claimed that Amanda Nunes shouldn’t have tapped in her most recent bout but Sonnen believes that that call is a bad one that Cormier also made at a bad time.

“Daniel Cormier came out and he was talking about Amanda Nunes and he made the comment that Amanda should have just gone to sleep,” said Sonnen.

“Now, that comment from DC came on the heels of coach Mike Brown having to defend Dustin Poirier for Dustin tapping and Dustin not going to sleep.”

Sonnen also viewed the comments as bizarre coming from a coach like Cormier who is supposed to be teaching young fighters to tap.

“I have been told my entire life, and I believe it and preach to the generation that I work with and believe the philosophy that you compete the way that you train.

“So, is Daniel in a practice room where if you’re caught in a choke, you fall asleep? You don’t do what you’re trained to do?”

The logic.

Sonnen struggled to see what the upside of being choked out was, claiming that the idea was foolish on a number of levels.

“What good would it do is the other side of it? Is it to show your bravery or show that you’re a fool because the rules call for you to tap out when you’re in that position.

“You’re going to show that you’re a fool, that you’re above the rules and you want the whole world to see.

“It seems like a little bit of a strange thing to do. As soon as your toast is burnt, you should know.”

If anything, the idea of not tapping seemed amateurish to Sonnen.

“I’ve seen people in my jiu-jitsu class fall asleep. They’re white belts. It’s not a natural reaction to tap.

“A natural reaction is going, ‘Ahh!’ You have to train, you have to prepare to know how to tap.

“Nobody has ever fallen asleep in a blackbelt class, nor would they because they are trained, they know when they are caught and they let their partner know.”

JULIANNA PENA JUST SHOCKED THE WORLD!!! SHE JUST SUBMITTED AMANDA NUNES!!! AND NEWWWWWWWWW!!!#UFC269 pic.twitter.com/ITDFIq81ij — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 12, 2021

Irresponsible comments from Cormier.

Going off the back of the fact that a referee will always tell fighters to protect themselves at all times, Sonnen thinks that Cormier’s logic flies in the face of that.

“If a coach who’s coaching anybody is telling them, ‘Don’t protect yourself at all times,’ even though that is the absolute, number one, golden rule in unarmed combat, ‘Don’t do it, suffer whatever you have to suffer, assume that the referee will see it and let it off before your brain cells go and perhaps you never even wake up again.’

“For what? For the optics, for the shot? Is that the shot that you want? Is that the highlight you want when you’re down? You know what you look like when you pass out? It’s not great.”

To Sonnen, the ramifications are far worse than the optics and he can’t justify the irresponsible nature of the situation.

“To make believe that anybody who’s risking themselves to that level of unarmed combat should not follow the golden rule, which is to protect yourself at all times, I believe to be irresponsible.”

