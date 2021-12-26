Chael Sonnen breaks down the art of trash-talking

Chael Sonnen reveals what made his trash-talking so effective and why he did it in the first place.

While Chael Sonnen may be best known for his trash-talking, he claims that he never did it for the reasons that many expect. With much speculation stating that fighters trash-talk to get in each other’s heads, Sonnen categorically denied that this was ever the case with him.

Sonnen even claims that he doesn’t know what that means.

“There is no fighter that will ever speak without understanding every word is a negotiation. Each and every word has a place in this battle. Many times it’s not to bother the opponent, the media will always say, ‘he’s trying to get in the guys head.

“I don’t even know what that means, I’m familiar with the phenomenon of the expression… (but) I don’t personally know what it means.”

Sonnen does admit that he has seen it before, however, and claims that Conor McGregor was the one to really emphasise it.

“I have seen guys wilt in the locker room, I do know that it’s a very real thing. I know as far as getting in somebody’s head, I know that Conor McGregor was in the head of Jose Aldo, just to offer you an example.”

🇧🇷🤣 Never forget when Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva started scrapping on the set of TUF Brazil…@ChaelSonnen is too good at making tense moments funny!pic.twitter.com/zsFvInNYpI — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 23, 2021

What he does differently

While Sonnen never viewed getting into an opponent’s head as his goal of trash-talking, he admitted that it was a bonus if it happened.

“When I was doing this game, instead of trying to get into somebody’s head, 90 plus percent of it was me trying to talk myself into something. Me trying to believe it, believing that there’s some level of truth to the laws of attraction, not wanting to put anything out there unless it was favourable to me, in all affairs.

“If that served as a byproduct of getting in the opponent’s head, that was a bonus but it was never a thought. I was solely set on trying to get myself in the right frame of mind to get myself from one practice to the next, beat the scale and ultimately, deal with the guy in front of me the following night.”

Chael Sonnen recounts being trashed talked by ‘drunk’ Tito Ortiz during his fight with Wanderlei Silva. https://t.co/JZGw7U4kLA pic.twitter.com/6QYk2kjXQ1 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 25, 2017

A tactical battle

Sonnen also believed it was part of a tactical battle that would set his opponent up for failure when done right.

“I used to tell people, ‘I’m going to take you down. The moment the ref says go, I’m going to put my head in your chest and I’m going to run you through that fence, I’m going to put you up and I will put you on your prissy little ass.

“I used that same pull with so many guys because the first guy I used it on, while it was completely true, had to analyse that and look at it and he believed, ‘ok, there’s no way he’s telling his real game plan.’

“I took that guy down easier than I’ve taken anybody down so I copied that game plan… sure enough, I put my head in his chest, ran into that fence, picked him up and put him down.”

