Chael Sonnen claims the BMF belt will not be contested again

Chael Sonnen thinks it’s time to give up on the BMF belt.

It’s been a while since Jorge Masvidal has defended his BMF belt which could confirm Chael Sonnen’s theory that we will not see the belt again.

While that statement sounds like an oversimplification, Sonnen seems confident that it won’t be fought for again. Sonnen could well be right but his explanation leaves a lot to be desired.

“I’m annoyed it took me this long to see it… but the BMF is gone,” he said on his Youtube channel.

“We never need to discuss it again, it’s never being contested again for multiple reasons and if I did explain them to you, you would simply go, ‘Oh, how did we not see that.'”

True to his word, Sonnen did not go on to explain those reasons but did bring up a big issue that could stem from the situation.

“What do you do with Masvidal, the second biggest draw in the sport.

“He is the second most interesting guy in this sport, only behind Conor McGregor and these numbers are verifiable. You don’t have to be great with algorithms, you can go to Youtube.”

A big loss

What this does mean for Masvidal is that he’s lost a powerful marketing tool. While Sonnen seems convinced that the belt will not be fought for again he does believe there are places that it would make sense to use it.

Here we go!!! 🙌@therock brings the BMF belt to the Octagon for the #UFC244 main event! This is an absolute madness 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QTbPHSVhPH — BT Sport (@btsport) November 3, 2019

“I love the BMF and I’m sad that it’s over but I’ve been talking to you guys about the BMF for three years now, hoping that we’ll resurrect that thing and I don’t even care if it goes with the lineage of Masvidal.

“We could put a BMF belt up at the end of a night on a different night… We’ve got to stop, the BMF is not getting fought for again.

“Now, there is some circumstances and situations where we could be pleasantly surprised but they are so distant and so unlikely, we’re going to have to let it go.”

If Sonnen is right about the belt being left in the past, then Masvidal could be in a spot of bother with such a lucrative contract to fulfil as he later pointed out in the video.

For now, however, nothing has been confirmed on the future of the BMF belt and Sonnen’s comments should probably be taken with a pinch of salt until that point.

Read Next: Jake Paul asks Dana White for Conor McGregor fight in the UFC

Read More About: mma, UFC