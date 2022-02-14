Chael Sonnen delves into Khamzat Chimaev rumour

Chael Sonnen believes the latest Khamzat Chimaev ruours could be true.

After a long spell of anticipating a big fight for Khamzat Chimaev, MMA fans are beginning to get impatient.

For a fighter who claims to be ready to fight anyone, anywhere, it would seem as though the issue wouldn’t lie solely on him and the latest rumour doing the rounds would go well with that logic.

“Back to the rumour mill here but if this rumour is true it’s sure going to explain a lot. I’m talking about Chimaev,” said Chael Sonnen on his YouTube.

“A report came out and, quite frankly, it was light on details and it was equally as light on credible sources but the story went like this – Chimaev can’t get into the US because he has visa issues.”

If these rumours are true, then the long line of US-based cards could be a hindrance for Chimaev. Following a lot of hype around a potential fight with Gilbert Burns, the absence of a date for the bout has Sonnen believing the rumour.

“Let’s just say something like that is going on, that would explain a lot. We don’t know where in the hell this guy is or what the holdup is.

“It looks like and is believed by our industry that Chimaev’s going to be fighting Gilbert Burns in April but that’s all done by them on Twitter and some dirt sheet picked it up and ran with it. The rest of us, myself included, just keep perpetuating it.”

Alternative rumour

The big issue with the rumour is that it isn’t the first on the matter. A similar rumour popped up about Chimaev having issues with USADA and considering how eager Chimaev is to fight, people were quick to accept that.

“There was a rumour a few weeks ago, with absolutely no truth, that Chimaev was in the hot seat with USADA and even though that rumour wasn’t true, it was very hard to dispel and dismiss that completely because it was one explanation as to why nothing’s happening with Chimaev… We have nothing.”

While it is risky placing faith in another rumour, Sonnen is convinced that we’re getting closer to the truth.

“This explains a lot. I believe it but I don’t even believe it because I was told by a good source.

“I tend to believe we’re getting closer to what’s going on, just because it would make sense. Something is obviously amiss with Chimaev.”

