Chad Mendes claims BKFC debut will pay more than Francis Ngannou got at UFC 270

Chad Mendes has been added to the list of fighters that get paid more to fight than UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

UFC fighter pay claims are growing more and more concerning and after Mark Hunt revealing that he got paid more than Francis Ngannou when he fought and Randy Couture coming out with complaints against the UFC’s horrible contracts, Chad Mendes joining in can’t come as a surprise.

“I’ll put it this way,” said Mendes to MMA Junkie.

“I just saw what the UFC heavyweight champion of the world just got paid, and it’s gonna be more than that. It’s pretty crazy. I feel blessed for sure.”

Chad Mendes looks fantastic 👀 pic.twitter.com/6EZNFVatmo — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) June 4, 2021

Comparing BKFC to the UFC

Mendes didn’t make his statement to come out against the UFC but rather to praise his new organisation. One issue that really stood out for him after switching promotions was how fighters having their own sponsors on their shorts was such a benefit.

“Man, it’s very profitable. I’m getting paid well for the fight, and I’m doubling that with the sponsors alone. It’s crazy. That was such a big moneymaker for us in the UFC (before the exclusive Reebok deal).

“Obviously not everybody, but people who knew what they were doing and could promote and actually get out there and do what they needed to do to get those, it was great.”

Mendes considers the branding deal a win-win for the sponsors and the fighters which begs the question, are the UFC the ones that gain the most while the fighters suffer in comparison?

“It’s a great way to make a big income without having to do much, just getting logos on shorts, helping these companies that I already work with. I’ve worked with a lot of companies in the outdoor industry for the last six to eight years, and it’s just expanding our relationship and getting something new.

“Instead of just social media stuff, now we’ve got social media, a fight platform, and some cool marketing on shorts. I think it’s just a win-win for everybody. It’s exciting, the ability to do what we were able to do in this fight, for sure.”

Making the switch

While walking away from the biggest promotion in MMA can be a tough decision for a fighter, Mendes thinks it was the best move for him. When asked if he had made the right decision, Mendes replied, “I think so.”

Sticking with the UFC could have offered Mendes more money over the course of his absence but at the stage of his career that Mendes finds himself in, he thinks he made the right decision moving over to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Cbampionship (BKFC).

“Obviously if I’d stuck with it, I’d obviously be making more money now. But from when I left until now, how much more damage would I have been putting myself through for how much more money? I think it was a smart move.

“This is a really cool opportunity that kind of fills that competitive gap that I still have, and it’s a great way to make money in a very short amount of time.”

